Pensacola, FL

Pay it forward: Daughter paying off mother’s house after winning $1M lottery prize

By Jordan Gartner
WALA-TV FOX10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENSACOLA, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman says she plans to “pay it forward” with her recent lottery winnings. Tenesia Hollins, 41, of Pensacola, Florida, became the Florida Lottery’s latest millionaire as officials said she claimed a $1...

