Bosque County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Bosque by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 17:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gage, Jefferson, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Gage; Jefferson; Saline The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Jefferson County in southeastern Nebraska Southeastern Saline County in southeastern Nebraska Southwestern Gage County in southeastern Nebraska * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 716 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 5 miles southwest of Western to Mahaska, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Plymouth, Fairbury and Diller. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GAGE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Covington, Crenshaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Covington; Crenshaw A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR CRENSHAW AND NORTHEASTERN COVINGTON COUNTIES At 1209 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 4 miles southeast of Lapine to Luverne to 3 miles north of Dozier, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Luverne, Brantley, Rutledge, Dozier, Glenwood and Petrey. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...East winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central, northeast and northwest Alabama and southern middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Plaquemines, Coastal Jefferson, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi. Target Area: Central Plaquemines; Coastal Jefferson; Eastern Orleans; Lower Jefferson; Lower Plaquemines; Lower St. Bernard; Southeast St. Tammany; St. Charles; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Western Orleans Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of St. Bernard, St. Charles, Orleans, southeastern St. Tammany, east central Lafourche, Jefferson, northwestern Plaquemines Parishes in southeastern Louisiana and southern Hancock Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1154 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to near Luling. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Chalmette, Avondale, Metairie, Marrero, Harvey, East New Orleans, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Hahnville, Diamondhead, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Jean Lafitte, Lake Catherine and Luling. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 215 and 258. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 4 and 15. Interstate 310 between mile markers 1 and 11. Interstate 510 between mile markers 1 and 3. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: Severe storms late Wednesday to Thursday, tornadoes possible

Meterologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:. The dangerous storm system that has been tracking east across the deep south, will begin its arrival in our area starting Wednesday. We'll kick off the day dry but showers will build after lunchtime from west to east. It'll be nice and warm before the rain arrives, highs will be in the low to mid 70s.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bullock, Chambers, Elmore, Lee, Macon, Montgomery, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and east central Alabama. Target Area: Bullock; Chambers; Elmore; Lee; Macon; Montgomery; Pike; Russell; Tallapoosa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Pike, western Lee, eastern Elmore, Bullock, Macon, southern Tallapoosa, southwestern Chambers, eastern Montgomery and west central Russell Counties through 100 AM CDT At 1212 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Equality to Lapine. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Auburn, Opelika, Tuskegee, Tallassee, Union Springs, Camp Hill, Notasulga, Hurtsboro, Midway, Milstead, Shorter, Franklin, Waverly, Pickett, Martin Dam, Lake Tuskegee, Beans Crossroads, Guerryton, Shopton and Tuskegee National Forest. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Lewis, Ritchie, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Doddridge; Gilmer; Harrison; Lewis; Ritchie; Roane; Tyler Gusty showers will impact portions of Calhoun, eastern Ritchie, Doddridge, Gilmer, northwestern Lewis, Braxton, central Tyler, southeastern Roane, north central Clay and western Harrison Counties through 215 AM EDT At 127 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near New Martinsville to near Wallback. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Glenville, Sutton, Grantsville, Salem, Pennsboro, Gassaway, West Union, Arnoldsburg, Cedar Creek State Park, Big Otter, Burnsville, Flatwoods, Sand Fork, Pullman, Auburn, Alma, Wolf Summit, Little Birch, Newberne and Sedalia. This includes the following highways Interstate 79 between mile markers 27 and 32, and between mile markers 35 and 86. Route 50 in West Virginia between mile markers 42 and 72. Route 19 between mile markers 66 and 68. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Braxton, Clay, Kanawha, Northwest Fayette by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 01:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Boone; Braxton; Clay; Kanawha; Northwest Fayette; Northwest Nicholas; Northwest Raleigh; Southeast Fayette; Southeast Raleigh Gusty showers will impact portions of central Nicholas, southeastern Kanawha, south central Braxton, Raleigh, Wyoming, Clay, Fayette and southeastern Boone Counties through 230 AM EDT At 140 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a line of gusty showers extending from near Big Otter to near Burnwell to near Hanover. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Beckley, Summersville, Fayetteville, Pineville, Clay, Babcock State Park, Oak Hill, Montgomery, Mullens, Mount Hope, Mabscott, Ansted, Oceana, Sophia, Smithers, Gauley Bridge, Piney View, Coal City, Birch River and Prosperity. This includes the following highways West Virginia Turnpike between mile markers 34 and 74. Interstate 64 in West Virginia between mile markers 120 and 128. Route 19 between mile markers 1 and 65. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BOONE COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ochoco-John Day Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-14 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Ochoco-John Day Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Ochoco-John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CROOK COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 01:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Jefferson; Orleans The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 130 AM CDT. * At 1200 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low- lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include New Orleans, Metairie, Marrero, Avondale, Harvey, Timberlane, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Terrytown, Ama, St. Rose and New Orleans Armstrong Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 222 and 240. Interstate 610 between mile markers 1 and 4. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
NEW ORLEANS, LA

