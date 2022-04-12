Severe Weather Statement issued for Burnet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-15 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Glades; Hendry; Inland Collier County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Collier and extreme northwestern Hendry Counties through 530 PM EDT At 429 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ortona to near Charleston Park to 6 miles northwest of Big Corkscrew Island. Movement was south southwest at 15 to 20 mph. Another area of strong thunderstorms was located over South Blocks Golden States moving slowly to the north at 5 to 10 mph. These strong storms should collied over Northwestern Collier County during the next hour. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and nickel size hail will be possible with these strong storms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Labelle, Ave Maria, Golden Gate Estates, Immokalee, Felda, Orangetree, Golden Gate, Port La Belle, Big Corkscrew Island, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, North Naples, East Naples, Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary, Sunniland, Bunker Hill, Intersection I-75 And Everglades Blvd, Quail Creek Estate, Keri and Lake Trafford. LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

