The impressive transformation of Mohawk Harbor in Schenectady has an ambitious new phase in the works. There are many superlatives you could use to describe the evolution of the Mohawk Harbor area of Schenectady. From Rivers Casino, to the beautiful apartments and townhomes, to the great shops and restaurants right on the waterfront, the Mohawk Harbor area has transformed over the last few years into an amazing place to live and into one of the Capital Region's top destinations for a night out.

SCHENECTADY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO