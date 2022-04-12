8 most popular eye primers on Sephora

Jennifer Lopez, performer, entrepreneur, and founder of JLo Beauty, made a surprise visit to the Sephora store in Beverly Hills, CA, on Friday, April 1. Lopez was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci, rocking the brand's springtime pastels in the form of a pale-turquoise tweed skirt set with a pink pussy-bow blouse. Her towering white T-strap pumps from the Milan-based fashion house (that retail for more than $1,000) come with a six-inch stacked heel and a two-inch platform at the toe. Lopez accessorized with Dior jewelry, including a Pré Catelan earrings-and-ring set. She finished her outfit with a white Stalvey minibag, a luxury handbag brand worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Celine Dion. (Lopez also owns the same top-handle bag she wore to Sephora in the emerald-green shade — this one ringing in at $15,000.) While it's no surprise to see Lopez in such a glamorous outfit, it's not every day the Sephora team — a group of beauty advisors that she met and took photos with — are treated to a high-fashion runway show in the middle of the day. Lopez has also been spotted in more casual street style ensembles lately, including a 2000s-era yellow cropped sweater and leggings, side-split denim, and elastic-waist paper-bag pants, all while venturing out with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

