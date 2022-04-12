ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

8 most popular eye primers on Sephora

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
KXAN
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you haven’t been using eye primer, you’re lucky you’ve never needed one, but most likely you aren’t getting the best performance out of your eyeshadow. Starting your eye look with a primer creates a smooth, flawless base that can actually...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

This $6 Mascara Is So Volumizing, Reviewers Are Telling Shoppers: ‘Don’t Get Lash Extensions Before You Try This’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. You know those beauty filters on Instagram stories or Snapchat where they give your cheeks an overly blushed hue and your lips so much pout, you look like you received injections? Somehow, they always make lashes look perfect. They have a body, length and richer color to them that seems unobtainable. Given that it’s a filter that portrays unrealistic beauty standards, you’d think everything it does is impossible, but I think I found...
MAKEUP
In Style

Shoppers Say This Now-$14 Drugstore Cream Makes an "Obvious" Difference in Wrinkles

Certain beauty products are so trustworthy and hardworking, they could star in a skincare version of A League of Their Own. Within that imaginary team of Bioderma and Embryolisse would preside Weleda Skin Food, a player beloved by bold names like Julia Roberts, Adele, Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Priyanka Chopra, and Katie Jane Hughes. Its sidekick: the brand's Skin Food Light, a spring-friendly moisturizer that happens to be on sale.
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Shoppers Call This Eye Serum "Magic" for Dark Circles and Crow's Feet

As someone who spends eight hours a day on shopping websites, I'm pretty familiar with the beauty offerings of most major retailers. But while double-checking if Dermstore stocks La Mer, I stumbled on a tip from one of the company's estheticians: They don't carry the vaunted brand, but "highly recommend" Cosmedix as an alternative. That led me right to the brand's website, where shoppers can't stop raving about the prettiest eye serum I've ever seen.
MAKEUP
SheKnows

Reviewers Say This New Eye Cream Is Their Secret Weapon for Eliminating Dark Circles & Wrinkles — It’s Already Sold Out at Sephora

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s true, good things come in small packages like this new eye cream, according to a Kiehl’s reviewer. The popular skincare brand, Kiehl’s, dropped a multi-purpose eye cream that targets all four zones around the eye: brow bone, eyelid, outer corner, and undereye. It’s not just a moisturizer like other eye creams. The Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Eye Cream visibly lifts, smooth, de-puffs, and brightens the eye area for a youthful look. This super advanced cream is made with niacinamide and collagen peptide that’s responsible for brightening and improving fine lines plus crow’s feet. And better yet, only a small amount of this $55 eye cream is needed for each specific area. For all skin types, this non-greasy formula easily rejuvenates your eye areas. A Kiehl’s reviewer swears by this lightweight gel-cream, saying “I look and feel great. My insecurities about the wrinkles around my eyes are gone…And my results are just after two days and my bottle is still full. My new secret weapon. I look like I just got botox.”
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Color#Eye Makeup#Vitamins C#Eye Primer#Bestreviews
shefinds

The Worst Blow Dryer Mistakes For Thinning Hair, According To Experts

Thinning hair can be fragile and delicate — and require a different level of care, especially when heating tools like blow dryers come into the equation. It’s not that you can never use a dryer on thinning hair, it’s just important to take a few extra steps so you can avoid causing thinning hair more damage. Hair and Makeup Artist Andrea Claire outlines eight of the worst blow dryer mistakes for thinning hair — as well as a few great steps to following when you want to give your hair a gorgeous blow-out without causing damage to strands.
HAIR CARE
Well+Good

The 5 Products Alicia Keys Uses on Her Skin Every Day in Her 40s

Alicia Keys has always had a complicated relationship with her skin. She experienced acne during her teens and 20s, and used to hide her complexion concerns behind makeup. But as she's gotten older and focused more on caring for herself and managing her stress levels, she noticed a huge difference in her skin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Makeup
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
StyleCaster

5 Plastic-Surgeon Approved Anti-Aging Products to Buy From Sephora’s Huge Spring Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that we love all things beauty and skincare here at StyleCaster. A day doesn’t go by where we don’t discover our new favorite dark spot-erasing serum or research out some of the most quintessential Dyson dupes on the market. All this is to say that right now we’re living in our Super Bowl moment. The reason why? Sephora’s massive spring sale is here, y’all! This means you can get huge...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Sultry Eye Makeup Techniques You Should Try This Week To Instantly Look Younger

Tailoring your makeup application to your particular eye shape and best features is a surefire way to allow your beauty routine to elevate your look, but sometimes there are universally flattering trends that can help to highlight your youth and instantly enhance your eyes. Creating a bright and lifted look will certainly help to enhance your ageless glow, so we spoke withKathryn McDavid, cosmetologist, registered esthetician and CEO of Editor’s Pick to discover her top tips for nailing those timeless looks that can instantly take years off your appearance with ease.
MAKEUP
CNET

21 Days Of Beauty: Ulta Beauty's Must-Haves Are 50% Off

Today kicks off the second day of the second week with the end of Sunday's deals on Buxom, Tarte Cosmetics, Josie Maran and Sunday Riley. Today's deals include 50% off Urban Decay, Nabla, Dermaflash, Dermablend and Urban Skin Rx. And if you're diamond or platinum member, you get free shipping.
MAKEUP
PopSugar

Jennifer Lopez Wears Towering, 6-Inch Heels to the Sephora Store

Jennifer Lopez, performer, entrepreneur, and founder of JLo Beauty, made a surprise visit to the Sephora store in Beverly Hills, CA, on Friday, April 1. Lopez was decked out in head-to-toe Gucci, rocking the brand's springtime pastels in the form of a pale-turquoise tweed skirt set with a pink pussy-bow blouse. Her towering white T-strap pumps from the Milan-based fashion house (that retail for more than $1,000) come with a six-inch stacked heel and a two-inch platform at the toe. Lopez accessorized with Dior jewelry, including a Pré Catelan earrings-and-ring set. She finished her outfit with a white Stalvey minibag, a luxury handbag brand worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, and Celine Dion. (Lopez also owns the same top-handle bag she wore to Sephora in the emerald-green shade — this one ringing in at $15,000.) While it's no surprise to see Lopez in such a glamorous outfit, it's not every day the Sephora team — a group of beauty advisors that she met and took photos with — are treated to a high-fashion runway show in the middle of the day. Lopez has also been spotted in more casual street style ensembles lately, including a 2000s-era yellow cropped sweater and leggings, side-split denim, and elastic-waist paper-bag pants, all while venturing out with boyfriend Ben Affleck.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KXAN

Best red matte lipstick

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there’s one statement-making lip product you should have in your makeup collection, it’s red matte lipstick. And make no mistake: There’s a shade for everyone. With so many shades to choose from — and especially if...
MAKEUP
SELF

The 25 Best Foundations for Every Budget, Skin Type, and Complexion

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The challenge of naming the best foundation of all time is that you’re never going to please everyone. While some people love full-coverage matte foundations that can help blur pores, others can’t get enough of a light-to-medium coverage foundation with a radiant, glowing finish. Depending on the time of year and your skin’s current state, your own idea of the best foundation may change. There may even come a day when you retire your go-to foundation when you realize it’s just not working for you like it used to. It’s not the foundation that’s changed—it’s you.
MAKEUP
KXAN

Best peach shower curtain

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Interior designers are in love with pastels right now — and for good reason. These softened tones open decorators up to the full color spectrum with just about every pastel hue being easy on the eyes. Chief among these is peach, the color of sunsets and fresh pitted fruit.
HOME & GARDEN
KXAN

Tips For Lasting Lipcolor With Kiss N’ Makeup

Karen Helton of Kiss N’ Makeup visited with Studio 512 about tricks to make that lipcolor – nude, dark or bright – last all day!. 1. Use a scrub to exfoliate your lips beforehand, so they are soft for application. 2. Keep lips hydrated with a lip...
MAKEUP
KXAN

Best oversized jean jacket

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Just about every decade from the last century has made a comeback in fashion. And with so many different trends coming together, it can be hard to find that one thing that ties your whole outfit together. Enter the oversized jean jacket.
APPAREL
KXAN

Best corn peeler

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Eating corn on the cob is always a fun experience, but plenty of recipes call for fresh corn kernels off the cob. Of course, you can use a knife or spoon to scrape the kernels off, but a corn peeler makes the job much quicker and easier.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy