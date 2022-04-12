ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

DHEC offers tips for reducing dog bites, rabies exposures

By Dianté Gibbs
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4UNw_0f7HeQl500

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — During National Dog Bite Awareness Week, state officials are reminding both pet owners and the public about how they can help prevent dog bites and exposure to rabies.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environment Control, findings by the American Veterinary Medical Association revealed that about 4.5 million people are bitten by dogs every year, with children being the most common victims.

“Dogs play many roles in our lives and can be great companions; they can be trained for search and rescue, to guide the blind, and to help in an array of other supportive services,” said Terri McCollister, Rabies Program Team Leader. But, like all animals with teeth, they also can bite.”

McCollister stressed the importance of keeping pets current on their vaccinations.

DHEC mentions that dog bites can not only result in serious injury, but also exposure to rabies.

Below are some recommended tips provided by the National Dog Bit Prevention Coalition:

  • Make sure your pet is healthy
  • Take it slow
  • Educate yourself
  • Get outside for leash training
  • Be cautious about approaching other people’s pets.

All animal bites need to be reported to both DHEC and medical providers, state officials said.

Should a dog bites, scratches, or wounds a pet owner, DHEC recommends the following:

  • Confine the dog immediately
  • Call their veterinarian to confirm their dog’s vaccination records
  • Contact a local DHEC Environmental Affairs Office
  • DHEC will provide further instruction, according to the South Carolina Rabies Control Act

“Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination is the easiest way to protect you and your family, including your pets, from the rabies virus, which can be deadly,” McCollister said. “Any mammal has the ability to carry and transmit the disease to people or pets. Keeping pets current on their rabies vaccinations is state law and part of the responsibility of being a pet owner.”

More information can be found here and at scdhec.gov/rabieseducation .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Bite#That Dog#Rabies Virus#Columbia#Rabies Program Team#Dhec Environmental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WBTW News13

At least 1 hospitalized after water rescue in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach beach patrol officers were at the scene of a water rescue Friday afternoon. The officers were in the area of 69th Avenue North, according to authorities. Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said at least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Bennettsville man stole vehicle by towing it away

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 23-year-old Bennettsville man has been charged after Marlboro County deputies said he stole a vehicle by towing it away. Deputies heard about the theft on Tuesday, according to information from the sheriff’s office. They identified the suspect as Justin Lee Roller. He was arrested Wednesday at a gas station in […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

2 dead in Tuesday crash on Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach

Editor’s Note: Police clarified Wednesday afternoon that the two people killed were on a motorcycle. MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed in a crash Tuesday evening on the Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Chevon Washington, 27, of Ridgeville, and Michelle Murdaugh, 30, of Moncks Corner, were both killed […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Breaking down President Joe Biden’s visit to Greensboro and North Carolina A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thursday marks President Joe Biden’s first visit to the Piedmont Triad since taking office. Biden landed at Piedmont Triad International Airport on Air Force One shortly after 1 p.m. Local and state leaders came out for the president’s visit, including Gov. Roy Cooper, Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughan, and Rep. Kathy Manning. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy