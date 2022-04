If you’re interested in making your lips appear fuller, you might be interested in overlining them. The best lip liners for overlining are highly pigmented and long-wearing — because real talk, having to constantly reapply liner can be a major pain — and come in a shade that works for your desired look. If you’d like to keep your makeup fairly low key, opt for a liner in a natural shade that matches (or comes close!) to your actual lip color. If you’re pairing your liner with lipstick, overline with a liner that closely matches the lipstick so it blends in perfectly. Be sure to pick a finish that matches your lipstick or desired look, too — matte liners are totally flat, satin picks have some sheen, and demi-matte falls in between.

