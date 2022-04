ESPN’s Bill Connelly compiled his list of the top 100 college running backs of the past 60 years. Former Iowa running back Ronnie Harmon made the list as the No. 99 running back. Harmon was electric as a Hawkeye. According to sports-reference.com, Harmon carried 190 times for 907 yards and 11 touchdowns in his junior season. Then, in his final year with Iowa, Harmon rushed 209 times for 1,111 yards and nine touchdowns. He averaged 4.8 yards per carry his junior season and 5.3 yards per tote in his senior year. Harmon also caught 32 passes for 318 yards and a score...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO