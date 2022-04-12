ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapulpa, OK

Food truck park coming to Sapulpa

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIYEv_0f7HdZfP00

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa is looking to bring in more community-oriented spaces for people to enjoy in the city.

Coming soon, space for a food truck park.

Just off a stretch of famous route 66 that cuts through downtown Sapulpa is a big project that the city hopes will attract more people to the area.

>>>MORE: Tulsa Drillers home opener set for Tuesday.

D-LUXE Properties is building a park designed to support a food truck court that’ll hold about 12 trucks plus an amphitheater, outdoor games and a lot of event space.

Tiffany Barnett with D-LUXE Properties said the city is looking to bring in new events and community projects, she hopes this new park compliments the city’s plans.

D-LUXE is having a soft opening later this month, which will include the dog park, paved areas for the food truck court, picnic tables and shaded areas.

>>>MORE: Dad rallies community, City of Skiatook to bring a skate park to the area.

The grand opening is scheduled in July when the amphitheater, pavilion and bathrooms will be done.

Barnett says this is a fun and safe place for families in Sapulpa and hopefully more visitors will come make the drive down route 66 to experience it too.

“There’s tons of stuff in Tulsa. This is Sapulpa. We wanted to give something to people around here to enjoy and don’t have to go to Tulsa for it. They can stay here,” she said.

The soft opening is April 23rd., for food truck vendors wanting to reserve a space and day, click here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
102.9 WBLM

Details About Opening Day 2022 for the Only Food Truck Park in New England Located in Wells, Maine

Congdon’s is a beloved and family-operated doughnut shop in Wells, Maine. They adore the Wells community and will give back at any opportunity with charity events and even having given away toilet paper during the pandemic. Not to mention serving up their incredibly delicious handmade fresh doughnuts each and every day. They’ve been in the doughnut business since 1955 but ended up branching out to food trucks since food truck popularity began booming here in Maine. And no, I’m not talking about a Congdon’s Doughnuts food truck. Think bigger!
WELLS, ME
9NEWS

Fire burns food truck warehouse in Denver

DENVER — Fire crews put out a fire at a warehouse that housed food trucks on Saturday, the Denver Fire Department said. The call came in at 1:24 p.m. of a fire at 4295 Inca St., north of downtown Denver. The fire department got the fire under control "pretty...
DENVER, CO
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Harlingen’s newest food truck park holds grand opening

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Friday night, a new food truck park in Harlingen called the Moon Rock held its grand opening. The Harlingen Chamber of Commerce joined owner Christian Zanca to host an official ribbon-cutting to kick off the event. “I’m super excited, to be honest!” said Joshua...
HARLINGEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Lifestyle
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Skiatook, OK
Sapulpa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Tulsa, OK
Food & Drinks
Tulsa, OK
Restaurants
Tulsa, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
City
Sapulpa, OK
KMPH.com

Breakfast lovers unite for a Clovis food truck event

CLOVIS, Calif. (Fox26) — Breakfast for dinner was the theme that brought people together that filled Clovis Street Fair on Friday. Food trucks lined up near the 600 block of Park Creek Drive for the event that started at 5 p.m. and ends at 10 p.m. A part of...
CLOVIS, CA
Herald & Review

Are more food trucks coming to downtown Decatur? Council considers changes

DECATUR — Decatur could see more food trucks in the central business district in the near future. Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Skate Park#Trucks#Picnic Tables#Community Projects#Food Drink#Tulsa Drillers
KRMG

Power outages DRAFT

BIXBY, Okla. — More than 900 customers are without power in Bixby. Public Service Company of Oklahoma outage map shows the outages are grouped near the Arkansas River around South Memorial Drive. This is a developing story. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
BIXBY, OK
The Mountaineer

Maggie board to consider food truck rules

MAGGIE VALLEY — Maggie Valley aldermen are planning to develop rules regarding food trucks, thanks to a request from a local distillery owner to host food trucks for the rest of the year. Dave Angel, owner of Elevated Mountain Distillery, knew that the only ordinance covering food trucks was...
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
The Telegraph

Alton sets food truck rules

ALTON - Aldermen on Wednesday adopted ordinances regulating food trucks, vendors and parks. Alton's new food truck park, Flock, has announced it will open in early May at 210 Ridge St. between Broadway and Landmarks Boulevard adjacent to the Jacoby Arts Center. Flock will be operated by Laura and Matt Windisch; the site will initially host up to six food trucks at any given time for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday. Sunday's hours and menu will focus on brunch. Alton Mayor David Goins said the park will be a great addition to the city. "It will really clean up our front door of downtown for people coming of the bridge," he said. "It will be a nice place for people to gather."
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KRMG

Green Country prepares for Route 66 Fest, only 66 days away

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahomans are only 66 days away from coming together to celebrate one of the U.S.’s most iconic ways to get around. Green Country’s state leaders held an event at the state Capitol Wednesday morning. They were excited to get everyone ready for this celebration.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Professional Bull Riding Shows To Return To Tulsa For 5 More Years

PBR is staying in Tulsa for a few more years at the BOK center. Professional Bull Riding is back in Tulsa this weekend. A new agreement means the world's best cowboys and bulls will keep coming to Tulsa for five more years. “The way that is has elevated our national...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

BOK Center signs 5 year agreement with PBR to keep ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa

STORY, Tulsa — The professional bull riders, PBR, and the BOK Center today announced a five year renewal of the elite ‘Unleash the Beast’ competition in Tulsa. This the 14th year the bull riding competition will be taking place at the BOK Center in downtown Tulsa. But for its oldest competitor, it will be the very first time he’ll be performing before a home town crowd.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
61K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy