On Sunday, people across the UK will celebrate Mother’s Day.Also known as Mothering Sunday, it is dedicated to honouring mothers and falls on the fourth Sunday of the Christian festival of Lent.But other parts of the world, including the US, Canada and Australia, won’t celebrate until 8 May. Here’s why Mother’s Day is celebrated on a different day in the UK.Why do we celebrate Mother’s Day in March in the UK?In the UK, Mother’s Day takes place on the fourth Sunday of Lent and was traditionally a day on which Christians were encouraged to visit their “mother church”.But over...

CELEBRATIONS ・ 19 DAYS AGO