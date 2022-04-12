ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose County, CO

Montrose County to give Naturita $500k in aid

By Al Maulding
KREX
KREX
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd6Ob_0f7HdENO00

MONTROSE, Colo. ( KREX ) — After setting aside $1.5 million in funds to give to towns within county limits that have water and sewer infrastructure projects, the Montrose Board of County Commissioners have signed an intergovernmental agreement to send $500,000 of the funds the Town of Naturita. The town intends to use the funds to renovate and improve the current wastewater treatment lagoon systems, as well as the critical collection line and manholes.

Reservations to access the Maroon Bells scenic area will open soon

“This is a wonderful surprise and will help improve our chances receiving funding from other sources as well,” said Kathy Cooper, Naturita Town Clerk. “I am grateful to the county for their assistance on funding with this large wastewater project. This will be a benefit to the entire town for decades to come.”

Naturita formally requested assistance for the project, estimated to cost nearly $7.8 million, in late March. Additionally, the town has applied for funding from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the Office of Just Transition, and Congressionally Directed Spending. The town will work through the design, permitting, and review process after securing the remaining funds that are needed.

Former DAs push for harder fentanyl penalties

“We understand that infrastructure — especially wastewater and sewer projects — are expensive,” said Commissioner Roger Rash. “This is a great use of the funds that the board set aside for the towns. I’m hopeful that the town will be able to secure additional funding to make this project a reality. It will greatly improve water quality and directly impact quality of life.”

The construction for the project is projected to start in spring of 2024.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naturita, CO
County
Montrose County, CO
City
Montrose, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Montrose County, CO
Government
WKRC

Stimulus checks for inflation: Here are the states planning to send money to residents

UNDATED (WKRC) - With inflation rates the highest they've been in four decades, some states are planning to soften the economic blow by sending tax rebate checks to residents. While the pandemic helped create a devastating labor shortage, many workers are starting to regain their jobs, leading to an income tax increase, and thriving retail sales are leading to a sales tax increase, as well.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Project A#Uban Construction#Naturita Town Clerk
Ocala Gazette

DeSantis visits Marion County and announces more than $29.5 million in aide

After visiting Ocala on Friday, March 18 for an unscheduled stop, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that more than $29.5 million in funding and resources would be made available to assist income-qualified individuals and families in Marion County impacted by recent severe weather events in Central and Northeast Florida, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
MARION COUNTY, FL
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
KREX

KREX

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy