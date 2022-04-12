North Little Rock police investigating homicide on Highway 165
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in North Little Rock are investigating a death in the southwest part of the city Tuesday afternoon.
According to the North Little Rock Police Department, a call came in just after 3:30 p.m., and when officer arrived to the the scene at a property in the 5400 block of Highway 165 they found one person dead.
Investigators noted that the incident appeared to be a domestic disturbance.
Officers are currently on the scene, and the investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has information regarding this situation, please contact the North Little Rock Police Department at 501-758-1234.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
