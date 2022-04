It seems every few weeks we hear about a new COVID variant, and it’s hard to know how concerned we ought to be. A “recombinant” variant has emerged, dubbed “Omicron XE”, which is the result of two omicron strains merging together in a single host and then going on to infect others. So what do we know about this new hybrid, and do we need to worry? Read more: What's the difference between mutations, variants and strains? A guide to COVID terminology ...

