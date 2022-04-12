ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Mother’s Day gifts for cat moms

By Susan Yoo-Lee, Reviewed
 1 day ago
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms Lollimeow/GaraTia/Litter-Robot/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Mother's Day is coming up (it’s on Sunday, May 8 , so mark your calendar!), and you may be thinking about the perfect gift for your mom . If one of the favorite moms in your life happens to have “kids” of the feline kind, we have you covered.

Show some love for the special cat mom in your life with cute cat slippers, special treats from Chewy or even a high-tech Litter-Robot. Here are 12 purr-fect Mother’s Day gifts for cat moms.

1. For the cat mom who hates cleaning: Eufy RoboVac 11S

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N4xuc_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: Robovac Eufy

What’s better for a cat mom than a vacuum that picks up pet hair? We tested the Eufy Robovac 11S and found it to be not only the best value, but one of the best robot vacuums that cleaned a good amount of dirt and cat fur. This little vacuum can be tucked in a corner and out of sight when it’s not in use, and since it’s quiet, it’s also perfect for a cat whose hair might stand up around a loud vacuum cleaner.

Get the Eufy Robovac 11S at Amazon for $199.99

2. For the cat mom who loves surprises: Chewy Goody Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GI8hR_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: goody box Chewy

Give the gift of multiple gifts! The Chewy Goody Box comes with themed boxes that are stuffed with six treats and toys for a feline friend. Our tester was just as delighted with the box as her cat, Nugget, was when she shared the Goody box with him. No subscription is needed for this box, so you won’t have to worry about recurring charges.

Get the Goody Box: Toys & Treats for Cats at Chewy for $24.99

3. For the mom with an energetic cat: Yeowww! Organic Catnip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qNThK_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: catnip Yeowww!

There’s nothing like catnip to make a cat feel as energetic as they were as a kitten. Yeowww! Organic Catnip can be used in a variety of ways: stuff the catnip in toys, use it to encourage a cat to come inside or sprinkle it in cat food. No matter the way it’s used, it’ll be a fun time. Fair warning: catnip can give cats the zoomies!

Get Yeowww! Organic Catnip at Chewy for $6.64

4. For the cat mom who is grossed out by the litter box: Litter-Robot 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2drjHo_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: Litter-Robot. Litter-Robot

Arguably, the worst part of owning a cat is cleaning the litterbox. It stinks, it’s messy and other animals (perhaps the dog) love to also give it a try—in their own way. The Litter-Robot makes for an ultra-extravagant gift for the cat mom in your life. When we tested it, we found once you buy it, you’ll really never have to clean out a litter box again . The high-tech gift can also monitor the Litter-Robot 3 from afar via an app and keep track of kitty’s habits and health.

Get the Litter-Robot 3 at Litter-Robot for $499

5. For the cat mom who loves getting cozy: GaraTia cat slippers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QBLI4_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: slippers GaraTia

These slippers are the cutest and perfect for cat moms who want to keep their feet warm! The cat slippers come in five different colors and are lined with soft, warm fleece. With anti-skid texture, they help stick to the floor and won’t slide across slippery wood surfaces or stairs. They come in five adult sizes, so you’ll be sure to find a pair that will be the perfect gift for your cat mom.

Get GaraTia Cat Slippers at Amazon starting at $17.99

6. For the cat mom who loves modern décor: Made4Pets Cat Tree Tower

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EHvnO_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: cat tower Made4Pets

There is nothing more unattractive in a room than a stumpy carpet covered cat tower. If you know a cat mom who loves a modern design aesthetic, this cat tower will be her new favorite home décor item. Not only does it have clean lines and is easy on the eyes, it is simple to clean and requires no special skills to assemble. The best part is that it is super functional with six levels, scratch-resistant posts, non-slip pads, hammock and more. The cat mom can keep her room looking nice while keeping the cat busy.

Get the Made4Pets Cat Tree Cat Tower at Amazon for $99.99

7. For the jet-setting cat mom: Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y279R_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's day gifts for cat moms: backpack Lollimeow

If there is anything that’s going to make your cat mom the center of attention, it’s going to be this fun pet carrier. The large clear bubble on the backpack showcases the cat while also offering comfort. The carrier expands to fit cats up to 13 pounds, has nine ventilation holes and even has room to hold some snacks for travel. Affordably priced, this would be the perfect gift for the jet-setting cat mom who won’t leave home without her fur baby.

Get the Lollimeow Pet Carrier Backpack at Amazon for $49.99

8. For the workaholic cat mom: PetSafe Zoom Laser Toy

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PyuN9_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: laser toy PetSafe

With so many cat toys on the market, sometimes it’s hard to know which ones will work or which ones will be a waste of money. If you know a cat mom who works a lot, this may be the perfect gift for them. This rotating laser cat toy will keep the cat busy all day long by moving around and engaging them with fun patterns. If there are multiple cats in the home, this toy has two lasers to keep them both busy. Plus, since it’s hands-free, that means mess-free and long lasting too.

Get the PetSafe Zoom Double Laser Cat Toy at Amazon for $30.42

9. For the cat mom who loves coffee: Cat Mama Mug

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yUsNV_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: mug LOL Store

Who doesn’t love a little morning pick-me-up? If you want a fool-proof gift for your cat mom who loves coffee, this ceramic mug that reads “Cat Mama” will bring a big smile to their face. It is dishwasher and microwave safe making it durable and functional for everyday use.

Get the Cat Mama Funny Coffee Mug at Amazon for $14.95

10. For the cat mom who loves house plants: Organic Pet Grass Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTara_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: pet grass The Cat Ladies Store

If you know a cat mom who is also a plant lady, then this organic cat grass kit will be the perfect gift. The cat grass blend includes wheatgrass, barley, oat and rye which are all good for the cat’s digestion, and as a bonus—even hairball control. Within a week, the cat grass will grow up to 4 inches. The gift also comes with a cute kitty mug planter which will brighten up any space in the home.

Get the Organic Cat Grass Growing Kit at Amazon for $19.95

11. For the cat mom who loves a good night’s rest: Aspen Pet Self Warming Bed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYtcN_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: pet bed PetMate

With all the cooling and warming blankets on the market, there are self warming beds for pets, too. The Mylar interior layer retains heat from the cat’s body to keep the bed warm. Made of faux lambswool, the bed is plush and lightweight. This bed is the most practical gift for any cat mom who loves her own space at night. She can sleep without the guilt and even better, her cat will have their own oasis right next to hers.

Get the Aspen Pet Self Warming Bed at Amazon for $19.74

12. For the stylish cat mom: ROMWE Cat Print Sweatshirt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rzyq_0f7Hc8Gu00
Mother's Day gifts for cat moms: sweatshirt Romwe

There is one thing that all cat moms should have and that’s a solid sweatshirt showing their love for all things cats. This sweatshirt has a cute and subtle kitty design for anyone who prefers to be low key versus in-your-face loud. It comes in 10 different colors and available in both regular and plus sizes. The light and stretchy fabric also provides comfort that we’re sure the cat mom’s kitty will want to cozy up to.

Get the ROMWE Women’s Cat Print Sweatshirt at Amazon from $12.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 12 Mother’s Day gifts for cat moms

