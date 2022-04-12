Fires in Otero and Bent Counties, Highway 50 has reopen

UPDATE: You can follow the Bent’s Fort fire in Otero County which reignited from a fire earlier in the day here. This fire has not forced any evacuations as of 4/12 at 9:30 p.m.

You can follow the Fort Lyon fire which has evacuated the entire town of Fort Lyon here .

OTERO COUNTY, Colo. — A fire near Bents Fort in La Junta has reignited from an earlier fire, and another in Bent County has forced evacuations.

The Otero County Sheriff’s Office posted about the original fire and the reignited fire on their Facebook page .

FOX21 obtained new photos out this Bent County grass fire, which is being fueled by high winds.







Photos courtesy of Mickey Primero Lucero

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pueblo also confirming a second fire in Bent County near Las Animas. They shared a satellite image of the fires on their Twitter account. They also say evacuations have been ordered for people living in the area of Fort Lyon.





Courtesy Otero County Sheriff’s Office

This article will be updated.

