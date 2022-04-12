Food truck park coming to Sapulpa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa is looking to bring in more community-oriented spaces for people to enjoy in the city.

Coming soon, space for a food truck park.

Just off a stretch of famous route 66 that cuts through downtown Sapulpa is a big project that the city hopes will attract more people to the area.

D-LUXE Properties is building a park designed to support a food truck court that’ll hold about 12 trucks plus an amphitheater, outdoor games and a lot of event space.

Tiffany Barnett with D-LUXE Properties said the city is looking to bring in new events and community projects, she hopes this new park compliments the city’s plans.

D-LUXE is having a soft opening later this month, which will include the dog park, paved areas for the food truck court, picnic tables and shaded areas.

The grand opening is scheduled in July when the amphitheater, pavilion and bathrooms will be done.

Barnett says this is a fun and safe place for families in Sapulpa and hopefully more visitors will come make the drive down route 66 to experience it too.

“There’s tons of stuff in Tulsa. This is Sapulpa. We wanted to give something to people around here to enjoy and don’t have to go to Tulsa for it. They can stay here,” she said.

The soft opening is April 23rd., for food truck vendors wanting to reserve a space and day, click here.

