SCRANTON, Pa. — Spring is here and Easter is just around the corner! Home and Backyard hopped on over to White Sewing Center to learn how to make an adorable fabric bunny! This easy to sew rabbit is perfect for spring decor or Easter gifts for any age. You can create this rabbit with very little materials. The materials needed are fabric, stuffing, scissors, a pattern, a needle and thread (a sewing machine can be used too)

