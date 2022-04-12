ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Some Latino Children With Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Face Higher Risk of Relapse

Some Latino children diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) were more likely to experience relapse than non-Hispanic white children, according to data presented at the AACR Annual Meeting 2022, held April 8-13. The study found that among patients without minimal residual disease (MRD), often considered a strong predictor of cure, relapse...

ABOUT

Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.

