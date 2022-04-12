ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk YMCA location hosting prayer breakfast to raise funds for humanitarian response in Ukraine

By Julius Ayo
 3 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A YMCA location in Norfolk is hosting an upcoming prayer breakfast to raise funds for those affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Blocker Norfolk Family YMCA is hosting the interfaith prayer breakfast to help fund Ukrainian citizens with supplies. Attendees are asked to contribute to their desired level.

The event is set for April 22, from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Williams School gymnasium inside Blocker Norfolk Family YMCA, which is located at 312 W. Bute Street.

YMCAs in Ukraine, Romania, Moldova, and Slovakia have been providing humanitarian response to 15,000 citizens daily inside Ukraine’s borders and 40,000 at and beyond the border.

The event is free and open to the public. To RSVP, CLICK HERE .

