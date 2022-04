BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warrick Dunn Charities and Habitat for Humanities of Greater Baton Rouge help one family get their dream home. On Tuesday, April 12, single mom Beloti Mbuyi and her two daughters finally saw their dreams come true—a fully furnished home for just the three of them. After years of searching for a secure home for her family, Mbuyi got the home she needed through the help of Baton Rouge native and NFL legend Warrick Dunn.

