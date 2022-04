CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 Sports) -- Just a couple of weeks ago, Virginia baseball head coach Brian O'Connor said at some point this team was going to get punched in the mouth and need to figure out how to respond. This weekend, Miami punched them in the mouth with a sweep, as the Cavaliers drop to No. 8 in the D1 Baseball poll.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO