ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2023 BMW X7 Revealed With More Power And Controversial Styling

By Karl Furlong
CarBuzz.com
CarBuzz.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The BMW X7 is by far the company's most practical model. Seating up to seven occupants in a tasteful and luxurious cabin, the full-size X7 has impressed us since it went on sale in 2019, even if its design was initially polarizing. It's now time for the X7 to be refreshed...

carbuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

840-HP Mercedes-AMG SL Looks Ready To Destroy Porsche

The Mercedes-AMG SL was revealed last year as a luxury 2+2 roadster with loads of power. The SL 55 version's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 generates 469 horsepower with 516 lb-ft of torque, while the SL 63 version ups the ante to the tune of 577 hp and 590 lb-ft from the same motor. That may be far too much power for most, so a hybrid four-pot is coming too, or at least so says the rumor mill. But what if you want even more power? Well, that's what the SL E Performance is for, and its hybrid powertrain is sure to blow occupants' hair back so far that even teenage passengers will develop receding hairlines. We spotted a nearly naked prototype of this new model almost two months ago, and now we have fresh imagery.
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bmw M#Bmw X7#Design#Vehicles#Mercedes Benz Gls Class
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Owners Could Receive $1.5 Billion Due To Faulty Engines

There's been lots of hype surrounding Toyota lately as the GR Corolla was revealed with 300 horsepower and a manual gearbox, but the brand has a great reputation when it comes to off-roading too, regardless of what Jeep says. In foreign markets like Australia and South Africa, the brand's excellence is legendary, but that doesn't mean that Toyota has been totally issue-free. In fact, the diesel particulate filters (DPFs) in a number of diesel-powered Toyotas in Australia were found to be faulty, which resulted in a class-action lawsuit being filed in Australian Federal Court in 2019. That lawsuit has now reached a conclusion, and the end result is that Toyota could have to pay as much as AU$2 billion (approximately $1.5 billion US) in damages.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota GR Corolla First Look: The Most Powerful, Jaw-Dropping Corolla Ever

American performance fans heartbroken by the decision to keep the Toyota GR Yaris, a furious and tiny street-legal rally car, from our shores have been thrown a very juicy bone. The one-size-up, just-as-feral 2023 Toyota GR Corolla is coming later this year as the king of consolation prizes. That's right, the Corolla, which has for decades been an easy-to-recommend, easy-to-forget commuter—in a word, boring—has gone on a performance-addled bender here, egged on by Toyota's Gazoo Racing (GR) performance division.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

GM Lands First Blow Against Ford F-150 In 2022 Sales Race

America loves a good truck, especially when it has a blue oval on the hood. The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in America for nearly half a century and continues its reign of domination entering 2022. But there's a glimmer of hope for poor old General Motors as the other Detroit-based automaker just outsold the Ford F-Series during the first quarter of 2022. There's a slight caveat there as that was across two brands, but it means GM as a whole is in the lead as the best-selling manufacturer of full-size pickups in America. This comes despite an overall decrease in truck sales by just over6%. As a standalone model, however, the Ford F-Series remains the king of the hill.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Cars
Motor1.com

Maserati Will Keep Nettuno V6 Engine To Itself

With more and more car brands getting under the same group as one another, engine sharing is common and inevitable. Heck, even brands not under the same umbrella sometimes share their power plants. The development of engines takes time and (lots of) money, which should tell you how much savings are to be employed when this vital vehicle part gets shared.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Nissan's New Battery Tech Sounds Awesome, But It Can Kill You

As the automotive industry rapidly electrifies itself, the race for ultimate efficiency is at a boiling point. It's rather simple really; the company that can produce the most efficient battery wins, right? Between all the major manufacturers, the push for more range and quicker charging times has been bearing fruit, but there's always more room for improvement, and Nissan is one company pushing the limits of current battery tech. The Japanese automotive giant is currently developing advanced solid-state batteries which it hopes will replace lithium-ion batteries. These solid-state batteries have been flaunted as being safer, but as it turns out, things can go very bad, very quickly.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Massive Value For Money

First seen last year, the Kia Sportage and its Sportage Hybrid sibling are set to take the compact SUV segment by storm. In a category as saturated as this, manufacturers have to pull out all the stops to ensure their entrants are appealing enough. The all-new Sportage has many appealing attributes; not only is it striking to look at but it's produced locally, too.
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Acura Suffers Massive Blow In World's Biggest Car Market

Acura is having a grand time in the US. Honda's luxury arm has recently commenced production of the NSX Type S supercar, and fans are getting excited about the new Integra. The Japanese manufacturer appears to be working on two new EV sports cars, and posted impressive sales figures in 2021, led by a strong performance from its SUV models. While Acura enjoys continued success in the US, it is failing dismally in the world's other mega car market: China. After a brief six-year run, the company is calling it quits, and Honda has announced that it will be reallocating resources to support its its new e:NP lineup.
ECONOMY
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Honda Working On Two New Electric Sports Cars

It may have arrived late to the electrification party, but Honda has some serious plans for the bustling sector. The Japanese brand recently announced it will introduce as many as 30 EV models by 2030; a tall order considering the automaker currently offers no battery-powered vehicles in the US. As...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Mustang Keeps Dominating Every Other Sports Car In The World

There are few things more American than the Ford Mustang. Some might think of apple pie, hot dogs, baseball, and that other American sports car known as the Corvette, but since 1964, the Mustang has been a winner among American buyers and has become a global pop culture icon. This Sunday, the car that started the 'pony car' classification celebrates its 58th birthday, and not content with celebrating quietly, it's just racked up another record. That's because, for the seventh year running, the Mustang has been declared the world's best-selling sports car. Ford has the global audience to thank for the award, as the Chevrolet Camaro and Dodge Challenger/Charger twins aren't available globally, but the 'Stang still managed to beat out everything from the Mazda Miata to the Nissan 370Z.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Cruise Robotaxi Flees Police In Hilarious Video

The robotic future is here, though it looks less frightening than many of us probably expected. Cruise, an autonomous vehicle development firm, has been testing its robotaxis on the streets of San Francisco and recently began carrying passengers on limited routes. A recent video captured during a traffic stop shows how hilarious and frustrating it can be when a driverless car goes rogue, as a Cruise taxi "flees" police and creates an awkward situation for the officers involved.
TECHNOLOGY
CarBuzz.com

Bentley To Revive Iconic Nameplate To Battle Rolls-Royce Spectre

What's the best part about an electric drivetrain? Some might leap immediately to the obvious. They are, whether we gearheads like it or not, cleaner than gas-powered cars. They also allow for far more legroom for passengers on account of their "skateboard" layout. Of course, there's also the noise to consider, or rather, the lack thereof, and while this may not be a pro for some types of vehicles, for others, it's an absolute boon.
MLB
CarBuzz.com

All-New Honda HR-V Teases Its Spacious Interior

Following the success of the 11th generation Civic, Honda showed off its latest subcompact crossover. The 2023 Honda HR-V made its design debut earlier this month after a brief teaser campaign, but we were only given a look at its exterior. That means we didn't get to see any pictures of how its cabin would step up compared to the outgoing model. Honda is rectifying that today by teasing the 2023 HR-V's flexible cabin storage. Unfortunately, these new photos only tease pieces of the interior, not the entire thing. Honda says more details will come closer to launch during the "Year of the Honda SUV."
HOME & GARDEN
MotorAuthority

2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan

BMW has been spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, which is set to be the first in the nameplate's history to feature electrification. It's expected to start sales in 2024, or about a year later than the redesigned 5-Series on which it is based. This points to it arriving as a 2025 model.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Genesis X Speedium Coupe Previews A Sexy EV Future

The Genesis X Concept arrived last year, and it dropped everyone's jaws. This fully-electric EV is the ultimate culmination of the Genesis brand's one-of-a-kind styling, and we couldn't wait to see it reach production. Though it's not the production announcement we were hoping for, today Korean luxury automaker announced the new Genesis X Speedium Coupe at its Genesis House in New York City. Named after the Inje Speedium racetrack in South Korea, this new concept moves the Genesis X Concept's design a bit closer to production.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Purosangue SUV Will Be Extremely Exclusive

Ferrari has a certain way of selling and marketing its cars. This strategy is a large part of what makes Ferrari, well, Ferrari. For example, there are some cars in the brand's lineup you have to be asked to buy. This tradition of Ferrari's goes back some time, as far back as models like the FXX-K, and even further still. Customers who got their hands on those were already avid members of the Tifosi.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

CarBuzz.com

39K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.

 https://carbuzz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy