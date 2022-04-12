Taralyn Naslonski becomes Rutgers’ all-time points leader

It may have been a difficult week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, but that didn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from making a move in the latest poll. No. 13 Rutgers have now lost two straight games, but they moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Rutgers is now the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in the most recent ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. No. 3 Northwestern is followed by No. 8 Maryland. They are No. 11 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA. On Saturday, Rutgers lost 21-13 at Northwestern. On the previous weekend, Rutgers dropped a 13-12 overtime loss to No. 23 Arizona State. Rutgers, now 10-3 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten, is hoping to bounce back with a midweek game against Wagner. RelatedRutgers football offers four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren on Saturday visit The two losses in the Big Ten have been against Northwestern and Maryland, both programs ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Rutgers beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost in the next round to Stony Brook.

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO