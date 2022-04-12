ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Taralyn Naslonski becomes Rutgers’ all-time points leader

By Aaron Breitman
onthebanks.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Thursday’s 21-13 loss No. Northwestern, Rutgers graduate student Taralyn Naslonski became the program’s all-time scoring leader. Her assist to junior Jenna Byrne with 11:28 remaining in the second quarter pushed Naslonski past Denise Reed (1987-90) with 233 career points as a Scarlet Knight. She finished the game with a team...

www.onthebanks.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Moving on up: Rutgers women’s lacrosse moves up in latest poll

It may have been a difficult week for Rutgers women’s lacrosse, but that didn’t stop the Scarlet Knights from making a move in the latest poll. No. 13 Rutgers have now lost two straight games, but they moved up two spots in this week’s poll. Rutgers is now the third-highest ranked team from the Big Ten in the most recent ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll. No. 3 Northwestern is followed by No. 8 Maryland. They are No. 11 in the latest RPI released by the NCAA. On Saturday, Rutgers lost 21-13 at Northwestern. On the previous weekend, Rutgers dropped a 13-12 overtime loss to No. 23 Arizona State. Rutgers, now 10-3 on the season with a 2-2 record in the Big Ten, is hoping to bounce back with a midweek game against Wagner. RelatedRutgers football offers four-star quarterback Michael Van Buren on Saturday visit The two losses in the Big Ten have been against Northwestern and Maryland, both programs ranked higher than the Scarlet Knights. Last season, Rutgers beat Drexel in the first round of the NCAA Tournament and then lost in the next round to Stony Brook.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Three-star Antonio Chol offered by Rutgers basketball

Rutgers basketball offered Antonio Chol this week. For the Scarlet Knights, they are getting involved with a player whose skillset definitely fits a need on their roster. A 6-foot-8 forward from Minnesota Prepatory Academy, Chol holds offers from Loyola Marymount and New Mexico in addition to his most recent offer from the Scarlet Knights. He is a three-star according to 247Sports and the third-best player in New York (Chol originally hails from Buffalo). Chol reclassified back to the 2023 class. Chol has tremendous length and is an explosive athlete. He defends and rebound well, certainly checking off two important attributes for head coach...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Former Indiana guard narrows transfer destinations down to 2 options

Former Indiana guard Rob Phinisee has narrowed down his list of potential transfer destinations to two schools. Tuesday, Phinisee revealed that he’s down to two schools: Butler and Cincinnati. The senior guard entered his name following the 2021-22 season after spending the past four years at Indiana. He has one year of eligibility remaining because of the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver.
INDIANA STATE
City
New Brunswick, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Former Auburn Tigers Quarterback Died On Wednesday

Nearly a week ago, former Auburn quarterback Jeff Klein was admitted to the hospital with severe back pain. A GoFundMe page set up for Klein said an MRI revealed “spots” on his lower back. His condition quickly worsened and he was said to be “fighting for his life” as of last Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
NJ.com

Piscataway over St. Thomas Aquinas - Baseball recap

Kenny Barksdale delivered a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and one hit batsman for Piscataway in its 6-0 victory against St. Thomas Aquinas in Piscataway. Rocco Bellamy produced a two-run single to lead Piscataway (2-5) offensively. Tyler Kadi went 2-for-3 to steer St. Thomas Aquinas (2-2). Thank you for relying on...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

West Virginia transfer guard includes 2 B1G teams among top choices

A pair of B1G programs are in the mix to land West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Monday, Rothstein reported that McNeil has narrowed down his list of top choices as a transfer destination. Making the cut out of the B1G were Indiana and Ohio State. Other schools still in consideration are Virginia, Louisville, Cincinnati and Texas Tech.
COLLEGE SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 4 Livingston over West Essex - Softball recap

Kelly Lyons went 3-for-4 including a 2-run double in a big rally as Livingston, No. 4 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won on the road, 9-1, over West Essex. Lyons’ extra base hit was part of a 6-run fourth inning as Livingston (3-1) put the game out of reach for West Essex (1-4).
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

Edison defeats Rutherford - Girls lacrosse recap

Katie Castles filled up the stat sheet as she recorded six goals, six ground balls, and six draw controls to lead Edison past Rutherford 9-8 in Edison. Despite Rutherford (0-1) taking a 5-3 lead into halftime, Edison (2-3) caught fire in the second half as it outscored Rutherford 6-3 to eke out the victory.
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth defeats Rumson-Fair Haven - Softball recap

Cameran Pickeral went 2-4 with two RBI as Monmouth used 16 hits to power past Rumson-Fair Haven 7-6 in Tinton Falls. Rumson-Fair Haven (2-3) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Monmouth (3-2) tallied two runs in the second and third to take a three-run lead. While Rumson-Fair Haven was able to score two runs in the top of the seventh to make it a one-run game, it was not enough as Monmouth held on for the win.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
NJ.com

St. Joseph (Hamm.) over Absegami - Baseball recap

Colin Ahart had a double, two RBI and a run scored as St. Joseph (Hamm.) earned a walk-off, 4-3 victory over Absegami in Hammonton. Chol Mercado went 2-for-2 with two walks, a run and a stolen base for St. Joseph (4-0). Jimmy Mantuano went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Ty Mercado picked up the win in relief after striking out five over four innings, allowing two runs, two hits and five walks.
HAMMONTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 1 Don Bosco Prep over DePaul - Baseball recap

Pablo Santos hit a home run and finished with three RBI to lead Don Bosco Prep, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a victory on the road over DePaul, 9-2. Caden Dana hit a solo home run while Eric Becker hit a double and a triple with two RBI for Don Bosco Prep (4-2), which moves to 3-0 against in-state competition this year.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: McCoy pitches one-hitter as No. 2 Hunterdon Central tops North Hunterdon

Kyle McCoy pitched a one-hitter through six innings and struck out nine as Hunterdon Central, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, overpowered North Hunterdon 10-0. Chase Moskowitz went 2-for-3 with three RBI and a double while Ryan Facinelli finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored for Hunterdon Central (3-1). Chase Fischer was 2-for-3 with two RBI and Mike Contiliano went 2-for-3 with a double.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Delsea’s Smith earns 200th career victory

Delsea defeated Camden Academy Charter 15-0 in Camden to give coach Joe Smith the 200th win of his career. Smith is in his second stint at Delsea and his 13th season overall as a head coach. He also had a highly successful run at Williamstown. Delsea’s bats have come alive...
CAMDEN, NJ

