U.K.

Ros Atkins on… PM’s lockdown party fine

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson has been fined by police for attending a birthday party thrown...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Boris Johnson ‘mortified’ at Covid fine, says Grant Shapps

Boris Johnson is “mortified” after breaking Covid rules by having had a birthday gathering in the cabinet room but is “human”, one of his cabinet ministers has said. Grant Shapps, the transport secretary, was sent out to defend the prime minister after Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, were given fixed-penalty notices by police.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

The stench of entitlement is now oozing from Rishi Sunak’s home as well as Boris Johnson’s

During the furore about who picked up the bill for the lavish makeover of the prime minister’s flat, the chancellor’s people made a big thing of declaring that there was no risk of Rishi Sunak generating a stink such as wallpapergate. The Treasury released a statement pointedly letting it be known that Mr Sunak had paid for the refurbishment of his family quarters in Downing Street from his own deep pockets. Shortly afterwards, an admiring Tory MP chuckled to me: “Rishi is rich enough to buy his wallpaper himself.”
U.K.
The Independent

Dan Stevens explains why he tore into Boris Johnson: ‘It’s rare to see someone speaking their mind on TV’

Dan Stevens has explained why he criticised Prime Minister Boris Johnson on live television, during an appearance on The One Show.On Wednesday (13 April), while promoting his forthcoming series Gaslit, which deals with the Watergate scandal of the Seventies, the British actor spoke out against Johnson, shocking the presenters of the BBC show.In a new interview with GQ, Stevens has opened up about what prompted him to speak out against the PM.“It’s all too rare to see someone speaking their mind and the truth on live television these days,” he said. “I think people need to be held to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson wants first ‘illegal’ migrants flown to Rwanda in six weeks

The Prime Minister wants to see the first migrants handed a ‘one-way ticket’ to Rwanda flown out in roughly six weeks as the Government battles to curb Channel crossings.Boris Johnson is reportedly keen for the first flight carrying those deemed to have arrived in the UK illegally – including those taking to the water to embark on the perilous journey in small boats – to leave late next month, marking the start of plans to move thousands within the next few years.But the Government is braced for the widely criticised plans to be challenged in the courts, which could prove...
IMMIGRATION
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to retract claim that Ukraine’s fight against Russia is like Brexit vote

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his incendiary claim that Ukraine’s fight for survival against Russia is like the Brexit vote – and insisted Kyiv is not offended.The prime minister was reported to be regretting making the comparison – made in his weekend Tory conference speech – after it was branded “insulting” to the Ukrainian people and “insane”.But his spokesman made clear he was not having “second thoughts”, arguing it is legitimate to categorise both struggles as a “desire for freedom”.The spokesman added: “It’s worth noting that the Ukrainian ambassador was in the audience at the time. He gave...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Uk#Covid
BBC

Dead patient lay in Grimsby hospital room for four days

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead patient was left in a hospital viewing room for four days. The person, who died at Grimsby's Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital, was found in a room in the A&E department. Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust (NLAG)...
HEALTH
BBC

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes in Ukraine

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves. The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units. Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and...
POLITICS
BBC

Kemarni Watson Darby: Man guilty of murdering partner's son, 3

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner's three-year-old son after inflicting more than 20 rib fractures over weeks of beatings. Nathaniel Pope left Kemarni Watson Darby with injuries comparable to a car crash or fall from height. Kemarni's mother Alicia Watson was convicted of causing or allowing...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
BBC

MPs reject plan to cut time asylum seekers wait to work

An attempt by Tory peers to cut the time asylum seekers have to wait before they can work has failed. In all, 66 Tory politicians wrote to the PM last week, urging a change to the Nationality and Borders Bill. It would have let asylum seekers work if they were...
IMMIGRATION
NewsBreak
Lockdown
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘facing three more Partygate fines’

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Cancel the deal - this is going to BLOW UP': Angry fans call for Arsenal to end its 'Visit Rwanda' shirt-sleeve sponsorship after PM Boris Johnson announced plans to send Channel migrants to the African country

Arsenal are facing pressure from supporters to sever ties with shirt-sleeve sponsor Visit Rwanda in light of the UK government's new partnership with the African country to address illegal immigration. Last year, more than 28,000 migrants and refugees made the crossing from mainland Europe to the UK. The arrival of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Covid lockdown anniversary: A village's pandemic recovery

Two years ago when Wales went into lockdown, businesses, family life and socialising just had to... stop. In the months that followed, Rhondda Cynon Taf became one of the worst affected areas in the UK - and still is. The area has consistently had one of the highest mortality rates...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Voices: Lockdowns, arrests and 100,000 fines: Was the Coronavirus Act really the right answer to the pandemic?

On 25 March, the Coronavirus Act expires. That means it’s been two years since the legislation was rushed through parliament with next to no parliamentary scrutiny from MPs. It handed sweeping new powers to the police, including the power to detain anyone “potentially infectious”, lowered care standards for disabled people and older people, and threatened the right to protest, paving the way for the disgraceful scenes we saw at Clapham Common at a vigil following the murder of Sarah Everard. It has since been ruled in court that police breached the rights of the organisers.As well as introducing the Coronavirus...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Rwanda migrants – latest: Rory Stewart calls plans ‘disturbing’ as Boris Johnson prepares for legal wrangle

Rory Stewart has slammed the announcement that asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda as “very strange and very disturbing”, adding he does not believe anyone will actually be sent there.“I don’t like what they are doing in Rwanda, I think they are offshoring a British problem and they’re trying to put it out of sight and out of mind,” the former Africa minister said.“It’s very strange and very disturbing.“I was in Rwanda two weeks ago. There are many things that are positive, as you know, about Rwanda. It’s come out of a genocide, it’s gone through an extraordinary...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson confirms Rwanda migrant plans, saying those arriving by illegal routes will face ‘swift’ removal

Boris Johnson has confirmed plans to send asylum seekers to Rwanda, saying that in future migrants using illegal routes to “jump the queue” will be “swiftly and humanely removed to a third country or their country of origin”. Mr Johnson rejected accusations that the plan, which could see tens of thousands of people flown to the central African state over the next few years, was “draconian and lacking in compassion”.But his announcement was dismissed by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a “desperate” bid by the prime minister to “distract from his own law breaking” two days after being...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Consett publican fined for Covid lockdown breaches

A pub owner has been fined for breaching coronavirus lockdown rules. Durham County Council took legal action against Anthony Nicholson, owner of Finnians in Consett, for failing to keep customers safe on two separate occasions in June 2021. He was fined £3,000, but appealed against it. However, Peterlee Magistrates'...
PUBLIC HEALTH

