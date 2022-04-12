Ros Atkins on… PM’s lockdown party fine

Boris Johnson faces three more police fines for breaching lockdown at parties in Downing Street, according to reports.Police are set to punish the prime minister for attending a leaving party for his former director of communications, Lee Cain, according to the Daily Telegraph.The event on 13 November “is considered to be the most serious breach of the coronavirus regulations among the events that the prime minister attended," an unnamed source close to the investigation told the newspaper.Insiders believe Mr Johnson is set to receive at least four fines in total, The Daily Mirror and The Guardian each reported.The reports...
