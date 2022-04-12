ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson lands big transfer commitment

By Sam Neumann
The Clemson Insider
 1 day ago

Brad Brownell’s program has earned a commitment from a player in the transfer portal.

After taking an official visit to Clemson this past weekend, Princeton’s Jaelin Llewellyn has committed to Clemson.

The addition of Llewellyn, who was a first-team all-Ivy League performer this past season, comes on the heels of both Nick Honor and Al-Amir Dawes electing to enter the transfer portal, respectively.

The 6-2, 185-pounder was also one of the Ivy league’s top shooters last season, as he shot nearly 39% from beyond the arc and averaged 15.7 points in 28 games.

In games against South Carolina, Minnesota and Oregon State – Princeton’s only three against Power Six competition – Llewellyn looked like he belonged, scoring 16.3 points per game. Llewellyn also showed above-average rebounding abilities for his size (4.1 per game), something Clemson could use more of from a guard now that Collins, the Tigers’ leading rebounder last season, has exhausted his eligibility.

The Tigers now have two open scholarship spots remaining.

Photo for this article courtesy of (Rachel O’Driscoll/Getty Images)

