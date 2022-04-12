ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPPD crews preparing for Omaha-area storms

By Danielle Meadows
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Itxb_0f7HYxpW00

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) will have extra crews in place Tuesday ahead of possible severe weather and power outages.

OPPD will hold over additional troubleshooters, line crews, and tree crews into the evening and overnight as needed to respond to reports of outages.

Outages should be reported on OPPD's website, through the OPPDConnect app, or by calling 1-800-554-6773.

See more tips from OPPD below.

  • You can help our efforts by resisting the urge to approach our working crews, so they can maintain complete focus on the dangerous work-at-hand. This will enable them to work more safely and restore power to you more quickly.
  • If you could keep your pets away from our crews while they are doing their work, that would be a big help, too. Leash them to take them outside, if needed – and preferably go out a door that is not near this work. This will help them work safely and more efficiently in order to bring your power back.
OPPD

Additional numbers

Mid-American Energy: (888) 427-5632

Nebraska Power District: (877) 275-6773

Who is responsible for repairs?

OPPD

Comments / 0

