Poll result: Where should La Jolla stand among San Diego's road repair priorities?

 1 day ago

In Part 4 of our "Roadblocks to Repair" series on the conditions of La Jolla's streets ( "Are La Jolla’s streets ‘sexy’?" March 31, La Jolla Light ), we asked in an online survey, "Where should La Jolla stand among the priorities in San Diego’s ‘Sexy Streets’ initiative for road repairs?"

Here are the results:

La Jolla should get higher priority than other communities: 40%

La Jolla should get equal priority with other communities: 52%

La Jolla should get lower priority than "communities of concern": 8%

Not sure: 0

Responses: 25

