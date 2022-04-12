ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

Resident of Valdosta pleads guilty to offenses against minors

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zee4D_0f7HYtIc00

A resident of Valdosta pled guilty to offenses related to production of child pornography.

Henry Theodore Salmons, age 48, pled guilty to two counts of producing child pornography before U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson on Monday.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia announced the guilty pleas Tuesday.

According to court documents, Salmons admitted to enticing two children under the age of 10 to engage in sexually explicit acts, which were filmed or photographed in April and July 2021.

Salmons could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years in federal prison and maximum of 30 years for each offense he pled guilty to.

He is subject to five years to life on supervised release, a maximum $250,000 fine and will have to register as a sex offender when he exits prison.

Salmons’ sentencing date is July 20.

“Forcing children to engage in sex, filming the crimes and sharing the assaults with others is an unconscionable heinous act that deserves the maximum punishment,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary in a statement. “For the protection of the minor victims, the horrific details will remain under the court’s seal; but, let me be clear that the criminal actions of Ted Salmons and other child sexual predators like him will not remain in the shadows but will be brought to the light of full justice.”

The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (HSI) and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Katelyn Semales is prosecuting the case.

“In my more than two decades in law enforcement, I have never seen so much crime involving children as now, which I suspect is due to the prevalence of social media. I am thankful that we have great cooperation between our federal, state and local law enforcement agencies—plus strong federal prosecutors—that help us investigate child sexual exploitation and abuse cases and bring these criminals to justice,” said Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk in a statement.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Huntington Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Offense

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Huntington man pleaded guilty today to a federal drug offense. According to court documents, Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington. Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Sacramento Bee

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Valdosta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
City
Valdosta, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing
WVNews

Two plead not guilty during arraignments

KINGWOOD — A man charged with the first-degree murder of his stepfather pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in Preston County Circuit Court on Monday. Zachary Craig Saunders, 35, has a pre-trial hearing set for 1 p.m. May 17, and continues to be held without bond. Circuit Judge Steven...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Jersey Shore Online

Former Cop Pleads Guilty To Forgery

BRIELLE – A former Ocean Township Police Officer has pled guilty to theft and forgery in a scheme to buy a property in Brielle and rip off tenants, officials announced. Cory R. Cole, 51, of Brielle, pled guilty on March 21 to three counts of third-degree Theft and one count of fourth-degree Forgery. Cole faces probation with 180 days in Monmouth County Correctional Institution. However, the State will recommend non-custodial probation if Cole pays $8,400 in restitution to two separate victims prior to the sentencing date. No victim contact is also part of the agreed deal.
BRIELLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
US News and World Report

Newark Council Member Pleads Guilty in Kickback Scheme

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A Newark city council member pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring with an associate to shake down companies seeking development and construction projects in the city, the U.S. attorney’s office said. Joseph McCallum Jr. admitted participating in a scheme between 2017 and 2020 that included...
NEWARK, NJ
WTAP

Bellars plead guilty to child endangerment

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - An Athens couple pleaded guilty Thursday in Athens County Common Pleas Court to two felony charges each. Robert Bellar, 55, and Deborah Bellar, 50, both pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and endangering children. Both are felonies. Athens County Judge Pat Lang...
ATHENS, OH
Telegraph

Met police officers plead not guilty to sharing ‘offensive’ messages with Wayne Couzens

Three Metropolitan Police officers accused of sharing grossly offensive social media messages with Wayne Couzens have pleaded not guilty after appearing in court. PC Jonathan Cobban, 35, PC William Neville, 33, and former officer Joel Borders, 45, were charged last month after detectives found allegedly offensive material on a mobile phone belonging Couzens, following his arrest for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKTV

Daughter pleads not guilty to murdering mother in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – The 23-year-old Rome woman accused of shooting and killing her mother in February pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in Oneida County Court on Tuesday. Paleigh M. Iannarilli was also deemed fit to stand trial during her appearance in front of Judge Bauer. Iannarilli is accused...
ROME, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica man pleads not guilty in killing

UTICA — A Utica man accused of shooting an acquaintance in the back of the head outside a Fastrac store in the city has pleaded not guilty to his charges in Oneida County Court, according to court officials. Anthony Willis, 38, pleaded not guilty before Judge Michael L. Dwyer...
UTICA, NY
Lake Oswego Review

Protest shooting suspect pleads not guilty

June Brandy Knightly, 60, died during the encounter and four others were injured. The man accused of killing a woman and shooting four other people during a Feb. 19 racial justice protest was arraigned Thursday, March 24, in Multnomah County Circuit Court. Benjamin Smith, 43, was charged with one count of murder, four counts of attempted murder and three counts of assault with a firearm. Smith was in a wheelchair when he appeared in court by video from the county's Inverness jail. He pleaded not guilty. According to witnesses and an affidavit written by Deputy District Attorney Mariel Mota, Smith...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy