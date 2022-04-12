Mind your sugar snap peas, asparagus and Brussels sprouts for a springy dish

Say goodbye to winter and put a spring in your step with green vegetables.

I'm not talking about the obvious choices of lettuce, spinach, collards, kale and other greens.

I'm thinking of fresh asparagus, sugar snap peas and Brussels sprouts. Each has a unique flavor that shines when in season and roasted, my preferred cooking method.

They also can be sautéed, grilled, steamed or blanched. With the first two techniques, keep a watchful eye to cook them until they are kissed by a complementary char. Go too long, and the char leaves an off-putting burnt taste.

Steaming or blanching should be brief. Too much wet heat boils out the flavor and diminishes the vibrant color.

To have the effect of spring in full bloom, try the following recipe for roasting fresh asparagus, sugar snap peas and Brussels sprouts together on a sheet pan.

Sliced button mushrooms are added to the mix for some earthiness and textural contrast. Grated Parmesan brings in a complementary aroma and salty flavor.

For a pop of color and sweeter flavor, replace the mushrooms with a red bell pepper cut into 1-inch pieces.

A helpful step is cutting the vegetables to a uniform thickness for even doneness after cooking. Select asparagus stalks that are closer in thickness to the sugar snap peas. Depending on their size and thickness, the Brussels sprouts should be cut into thirds or quarters.

A common complaint about asparagus is that the end of the stem is tough and fibrous. A sure way to ensure removal of that portion of the stalk before cooking is to snap each stalk in two. Use one hand to grab the stem bottom and the other hand to hold the tip. Bend the asparagus until it snaps. Discard the lower part.

Try the roasted medley of bright, green vegetables with ham, beef steaks, salmon or other firm-fleshed fish.

Share your favorite recipes or food-related historical recollections by emailing Laura Gutschke at laura.gutschke@reporternews.com.

Roasted Sugar Snap Peas, Asparagus and Brussels Sprouts

Ingredients

1 bundle (about 3/4-to 1 pound) asparagus, washed, trimmed and cut into bite-sized length that is relatively close to the length of the sugar snap peas

3/4 pound sugar snap peas, washed (look for variety that does not need to have string removed)

1/2 pound Brussels sprouts, washed, trimmed and cut into thirds or quartered to be about same thickness as asparagus and sugar snap peas

3/4 pound button mushrooms, sliced

2-3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt to taste

Dash of granulated garlic

1/3-1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Optional: Line a rimmed baking sheet (the half-sheet pan size, or about 17.5- by 12.5-inches) with aluminum foil.

2. Place the vegetables on the baking sheet. Drizzle the olive oil on top. Season the vegetables with salt and a light sprinkling of garlic. Toss the mixture until evenly coated with oil and seasoning.

3. Place baking sheet in oven and roast vegetables for about 20 to 25 minutes, until fork tender. About half-way through roasting, use a spatula or tongs to toss the vegetables for even cooking and to prevent heavy charring on one side. (A light char is OK and gives some texture and flavor.)

4. As soon as the baking sheet is removed from the oven, evenly sprinkle Parmesan on top so the residual heat will melt the cheese. Serve immediately. Yields about 4-6 servings.

Laura Gutschke is a general assignment reporter and food columnist and manages online content for the Reporter-News. If you appreciate locally driven news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.