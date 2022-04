It’s been a brutal offseason for Seahawks fans, who have seen their team take a bigger step backwards than any other in the NFL. They have already endured their franchise quarterback getting traded to a former division rival and the best defender in the organization’s history getting unceremoniously released. For an encore, Seattle fans have been treated to an obnoxious level of trade rumors regarding the top remaining athlete on the roster.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO