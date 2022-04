TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — With a "welcome back" banner and desserts for days, Dr. Robert Lim's staff welcomed him back to OU Health after two weeks in Lviv, Ukraine. "The one thing that was so inspiring about being over there was the Ukrainian people, they fought like I said, tooth and nail for their country, they were going to do everything they could to defend their country," he said.

TULSA, OK ・ 20 DAYS AGO