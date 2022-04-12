La Crosse building first new fire station in 55 years

The former 25th Street Theatre site is set to once again host a crowd this week, but new Waco Fire Department facilities there will be the main attraction. The fire department will hold a family-friendly public grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the new department headquarters and community space at 1006 N. 25th St., along with the new Fire Station No. 6 on the same property. The headquarters was built to resemble the bygone theater, which set the standard for Waco movie houses when it opened in 1945, and the new facility incorporates an overhauled version of the theater’s large neon sign, with the word “station” replacing “theatre.”

WACO, TX ・ 24 DAYS AGO