ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse building first new fire station in 55 years

By Alex Loroff
WEAU-TV 13
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new fire station in La Crosse is marking the start of one era, and the end of another. For the first time in 55 years, a brand new station will soon be ready for use by the La Crosse Fire Department. The facility...

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

House fire injures 1 person in La Crosse Tuesday night

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A fire at a home in La Crosse sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the fire happened after 8 p.m. Tuesday at a house on the 800 block of Caledonia Street in La Crosse’s Lower North Side neighborhood, with crews responding to the fire at 8:54 p.m.
LA CROSSE, WI
KCEN

Waco Fire Dept. holds grand opening for new station

WACO, Texas — It was a night of cheers and smiles as many Waco residents celebrated the opening of the city's newest fire station, located at 1006 N 25th St. Waco City Councilwoman Kelly Palmer said it's been years in the making. "To see the neighborhood show out in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
Alt 101.5

New Bonner Fire Station Replaces 50 Year-Old Former Garage

Bonner Fire Captain Toby Ballard and his crew of firefighters are justifiably proud of their brand new fire station. Ballard spoke to KGVO News on Thursday in anticipation of the fire station’s open house coming up on Saturday. “The old station was built in the 1950’s,” said Chief Ballard....
MISSOULA, MT
KETV.com

Large fire in southwestern Nebraska causes town to evacuate

EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
EDISON, NE
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Emergency Response#Uban Construction#Weau#The Uw La Crosse#Gis
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
La Crosse Tribune

La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam to retire next month

The city's fire chief is set to retire next month according to a resolution heading before the Finance & Personnel Committee in April. According to the resolution, Fire Chief Ken Gilliam informed the Police and Fire Commission that he intends to retire on Friday, April 15. The resolution was short-circuited...
LA CROSSE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WacoTrib.com

Waco to introduce new fire station at 25th Street Theatre site Wednesday

The former 25th Street Theatre site is set to once again host a crowd this week, but new Waco Fire Department facilities there will be the main attraction. The fire department will hold a family-friendly public grand opening from 6-9 p.m. Wednesday for the new department headquarters and community space at 1006 N. 25th St., along with the new Fire Station No. 6 on the same property. The headquarters was built to resemble the bygone theater, which set the standard for Waco movie houses when it opened in 1945, and the new facility incorporates an overhauled version of the theater’s large neon sign, with the word “station” replacing “theatre.”
WACO, TX
WEAU-TV 13

Train derails in Altoona

Altoona, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: A train derailed Saturday afternoon in Altoona at the corner of Bartlett Ave. and Sunday Drive. A Union Pacific spokesperson said about 12 cars derailed in Altoona’s rail yard. The train cars were empty at the time. They say no one was hurt. Roads...
ALTOONA, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Spring election results finalized in La Crosse County

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s been a busy week for the La Crosse County Clerk’s office, but the spring election results have been finalized. La Crosse County reported a 29% voter turnout this week, with a little more than 20,000 ballots being cast. County Clerk Ginny Dankmeyer...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire engulfs community club in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has engulfed a community club in Seabeck on Wednesday night. Crews were called to 24283 NW Seabeck Holly Road. When crews with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, they said the Holly Community Club was...
SEABECK, WA
WEAU-TV 13

Student charged in La Crosse Central threat from Nov.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -A student who is suspected of emailing a threat to a La Crosse school has been charged. 17-year-old Elijah Kline is charged with one count identity theft-avoidance and a second count disorderly conduct. According to the criminal complaint, on Nov. 10, 2021, authorities responded to a...
LA CROSSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy