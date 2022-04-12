ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Bring your space to life with Plant Stand, local pop-up, design + styling shop

By Gabby Gervais
Bham Now
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether they’re at their pop-up shop or styling an office with plant arrangements, best friends Abby Kilmury and Karlin Fleming are bringing blooms to Bham with their business, Plant Stand. Read on to learn why this shop is sure to grow on you. Best friends + business owners....

bhamnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
PopSugar

Shop the Best Vintage Home Decor at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is one of our favorite destinations to shop all things home, including space-saving furniture, bedding, and planters and vases. No matter your aesthetic, the trend-driven retailer has something that fits your vibe. One thing that's truly timeless is a vintage piece that brings personality to a space —...
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Food Truck#Plant Stand#Starting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bella White

Easy DIY Shower Backsplash Ideas for a Bathroom Remarkable Remodel

When you think of shower backsplash or shower wall tiles what comes to mind? Like most people, you probably think of the dull shower wall tiles found in most homes. Probably not something luxurious, right? But what if we told you that there was a new trend in shower tiles that was both stylish and unique? Well, the vinyl shower backsplash is changing all of that. This new trend combines modern design and affordability so anyone can afford the luxury.
ELLE DECOR

Amazon Is Selling a Walk-In Greenhouse That Will Ship in Two Days for $90

If you’ve ever considered adding a standalone greenhouse to your yard, you know how big of an investment it can be. According to Maya Haynie of deVINE Plantery, prices can run between $1,000 and $5,000 for decent prefab options, or closer to $20,000 if you’re looking for something custom. But thanks to Amazon, you may just be able to fulfill your greenery dreams for under $100 (yes, really!).
SHOPPING
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Flatpack furniture designed to perfectly complement the tiny home movement

Flat-packed designs are really quite intriguing! They’re portable, easy to put together, and occupy minimum space. And, this innovative technology is now being introduced to almost all kinds of product designs…including furniture! From foldable chairs to pet houses, there’s nothing that cannot be flat-packed. These designs, not only rate high on space efficiency, but also eliminate the usage of heavier space-consuming designs. They are definitely functionally and ergonomically beneficial, but they also possess minimal and clean aesthetics, that allow them to harmoniously blend with any living space. Flat-packed furniture is also a major boon when you’re moving houses. You can easily ship all your furniture from one home to another, without having to do any heavy lifting and carrying. Flat-packed furniture designs are truly the future!
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

9 Deck Plans for Extending Your Outdoor Living Space

Adding a deck to your home is perhaps the best way to maximize your outdoor space for entertaining, relaxing, playing, or just soaking up the sun. Whether you’re looking to construct your own deck or plan to hire a professional, finding wooden deck design plans that match your vision for the space is essential. These deck plans and design ideas can help provide the inspiration you need to get your outdoor project started. Before beginning construction, remember to keep deck safety best practices in mind. These can include making sure the work is approved or permitted as required and creating a sturdy foundation for the deck.
INTERIOR DESIGN
marthastewart.com

11 Martha Stewart Products That Are Guaranteed to Brighten Up Your Home for Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. The days are longer, the weather is getting warmer, and flowers are beginning to sprout up from the earth—spring is officially here. Come out of winter and into this blooming, beautiful season by celebrating all the colors it naturally brings. Whether you'd like to infuse your home with garden-worthy greens, sunny yellows, or straight-from-the-sky blues, must-have products from Martha Stewart's collections will help you do just that.
SHOPPING
BHG

Pick the Perfect Paint Color for Every Room with These 6 Must-Know Tips

The most arduous process in painting your home might just be selecting a color. Sure, removing wallpaper or trying to give a dark ceiling a white paint job can be difficult. But mind-numbingly stressful? Typically not. Now add multiple rooms to your paint color to-do list and you have your work set out for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Sourcing Journal

Inclusive Design, Nostalgia and Wellness Lead Fashion Snoops Home Trends

Click here to read the full article. As the world continues to evolve and adapt to post-pandemic life, societal and cultural shifts impact multiple facets of life, including how consumers fill their homes. And those shifts inform many of the trends shaping the home furnishings space. At the recent High Point Market, Jaye Mize, VP and creative director for home at trend forecaster Fashion Snoops, gave insight into some of those trends not only impacting the home goods industry now, but for years to come. One of the biggest trends Mize touched on was the desire to create a sanctuary in the...
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy