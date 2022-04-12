ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Spring recycling day coming to Meridian Township

By Jake Draugelis
WILX-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - On April 30 Meridian Township residents will have a chance to turn over a green new leaf. At Chippewa Middle School, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the parking lot will be filled with volunteers...

www.wilx.com

Comments / 0

Related
WILX-TV

City of Lansing seek volunteers for upcoming trash pick-up events

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the weather gets warmer, the City of Lansing is hosting a series of community trash cleanups through May. The city is looking for groups of volunteers to help collect bags of trash from the community and pick up larger items -- like bed frames and other furniture.
LANSING, MI
WTHI

Spring changes coming to Clinton

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – The city of Clinton is preparing for some big changes this spring. First, four fire hydrants will be replaced, and many others will be serviced around the city. This will come with a price tag of $137,000. The next big project is to prevent...
CLINTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recycling#Recycle#Volunteers#Wilx#Chippewa Middle School#News 10
WILX-TV

Lansing facility a ‘total loss’ following Monday morning fire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A firefighter suffered minor injuries in a Monday morning fire at a recycling and trash facility. Authorities said the fire broke out at about 4 a.m. at J & M Hauling -- a trash removal and dumpster rental business on Kalamazoo Street. Officials said the building...
LANSING, MI
KDRV

Mattress Recycling Law Springs to Life

Portland, OR -- Oregon's has a new law to keep mattresses off the landscape. Today, Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality (DEW) says the state became the fourth U.S. state to make a law establishing a statewide mattress recycling program. Governor Kate Brown signed the law today, authored by State Senator James Manning Jr., requiring mattress manufacturers to set up and operate a recycling program, overseen by the state, to help consumers recycle unwanted mattresses.
OREGON STATE
WVNS

Spring cleaning coming to Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As spring fever starts to pop around the area, the City of Beckley prepares to begin this year’s clean-up project. The City of Beckley Public Works Department wants to remind people in the city about their annual spring cleanup project. Starting Monday, April 4, 2022, people can take things too big […]
BECKLEY, WV
WILX-TV

US-31 resurfacing project begins in Mason County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A portion of US-31 in Mason County will be closed for resurfacing beginning April 18. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $2.4 million to resurface nearly three miles of US-31 between Hoague Road in Mason County and Fox Farm Road in Manistee County. The project is intended to improve safety and ride quality for drivers. It is also expected to extend the life of the roadway.
MASON COUNTY, MI
KPLC TV

CITGO holds E-Recycle Day on Mar. 19

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The CITGO Lake Charles Refinery and other community partners are inviting Southwest Louisiana residents to recycle their unwanted electronics at the annual CITGO E-Recycle day on Mar. 19, 2022. The event will take place at the Lake Charles Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 11...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WILX-TV

Meridian Township bank robbery triggers FBI investigation

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Flagstar Bank in Meridian Township was robbed Thursday. Meridian Township Police say they were called to the Flagstar location on Grand River Ave. on reports of a robbery. The suspects were described as two Black men, who police say took an undisclosed amount of cash.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Dive crews retrieve body from Grand River in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A body was retrieved Friday night from Grand River. News 10 witnessed dive crews with the Lansing Police Underwater Rescue and Recovery Unit remove the body from the river near the intersection of Oakland and Grand avenues at about 9:30 p.m. Multiple police cruisers were at...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Crews work to put out fire in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Crews are working to put out a fire near CubeSmart Self Storage in Lansing. That building is located on S Hosmer Street between E Kalamazoo and 496. The fire broke out just after 4 a.m. Monday morning. Lansing Fire responded to the scene but has not been able to confirm to News 10 crews on the scene if anyone has been injured.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

City of Lansing to begin curbside collection of yard waste

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Curbside collection of yard waste in Lansing will begin April 25. Residents should place yard waste on the curbside or in the driveway on collection day. Materials should not be set out any earlier than the day before your scheduled collection day. Once yard waste has been set out, please leave it until it has been picked up.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

New COVID variant, attitude in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Although COVID-19 cases are still much lower than they were during the last surge, in recent weeks case numbers have started to rise again. However, this time people aren’t as concerned. The BA 2 subvariant of omicron is spreading, and it’s spreading fast. The CDC...
LANSING, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fire engulfs community club in Seabeck

SEABECK, Wash. — Firefighters are working to contain a fire that has engulfed a community club in Seabeck on Wednesday night. Crews were called to 24283 NW Seabeck Holly Road. When crews with Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene, they said the Holly Community Club was...
SEABECK, WA
WILX-TV

Dual construction projects bring headaches to Okemos

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - It’s construction season in Michigan and one city is seeing its fair share of orange barrels -- Okemos. As if the Okemos Bridge project wasn’t difficult enough to navigate, construction on Grand River Avenue is causing headaches for residents. People in the area said...
Motorious

Plymouth Belvedere Was Buried For 50 Years

Turns out, that wasn’t the ideal way to store a car for five decades. The Midwest is home to some of the most lavish attempts to garner tourist attention that the World has ever seen. From the World's largest ear of corn in Minnesota to an abundance of enormous state parks covering the area. For much of the nation, if you're not farming, you're trying to get people to notice your state. That could be a possible explanation for this particular stunt which led to the loss of one precious classic car. When you hear this story, you may feel the need to check your ears for water, but we assure you that this is too dumb to make up.
CARS
WILX-TV

Is COVID a concern for Michigan as we approach Easter?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state’s overall COVID positivity rate increased to more than 5% on Wednesday and -- with Easter just days away -- many people aren’t focusing on the pandemic, but are looking forward to a day with family. April 13, 2022: Michigan COVID cases up...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy