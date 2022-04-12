ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Adorable Easter Pail Is an Amazon Bestseller & You Can Still Get It in Time

By Thea Glassman
SheKnows
SheKnows
 1 day ago
Hop into Easter in sparkly style. Cootato Easter Bunny Basket Bags have quickly jumped to being a #1 new bestseller on Amazon and pssst they’re less than $15. These cheerful canvas and cotton accessories feature sequined bunnies that come in four different colors: purple, green, blue and red. There’s also a fluffy 3D tail for some extra dazzle. The bags are cute enough for young kids and cool enough for older kids who are maybe feeling slightly too edgy for egg hunting.

Plus, there’s enough space to write every child’s name, so it’s a personalized Easter experience .

Buy: Cootato Easter Bunny Basket Bags $13.99

Amazon shoppers expressed delight over the fact that the bags were “way, way bigger” than expected and “great for the value.” Plus, it sounds like they will last you for multiple Easters to come. “These are great baskets for the money,” one customer wrote. “Very cute, sturdy and seem well made. Held a lot of items and like all the different colors and patterns it comes in.”

If you’re in the market for even more Easter bags, there are plenty of other Amazon bestsellers with glowing reviews . The Waarms 2 Pack Easter Bunny Basket comes in pink and blue and features some very adorable bunnies on the front and plenty of polka dots.

“These are so much bigger and such better quality than I could ever have imagined!” one customer wrote. “They’re so cute I ended up ordering another set for my sister. They’re sturdy enough to use after Easter and will hold plenty of treats and Easter eggs on the holiday. Highly recommend.”

Another added: “Adorable, affordable, and great quality! I bought 5 for my kids, niece, and nephew and they arrived quickly. Easy to personalize as well.”

Buy: Waarms 2 Pack Easter Bunny Basket $21.99 Happy almost Easter and, most importantly, happy hunting!

SheKnows

SheKnows

Community Policy