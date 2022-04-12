How to play music in Discord

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air tonight at 8pm on FOX. Stream the event for free with a FuboTV subscription. Broadcasting live from The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards will honor 2021′s most-played tracks and artists across all iHeartRadio stations. Host LL COOL J is scheduled to perform, along with Jennifer Lopez, Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Aldean, John Legend, Charlie Puth, and Måneskin. Lopez is also set to receive the coveted 2022 iHeartRadio Icon Award, recognizing her extraordinary achievements in both music and film. The superstar’s enduring popularity and committed fanbase work to support her status as a pop culture idol.
