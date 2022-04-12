ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gasoline or donuts? Krispy Kreme running promotional price-match

By David Rancken News Radio 1080 Krld
 3 days ago

That age-old question - do we buy gasoline or donuts? Well, that decision has been made that bit tougher thanks to Krispy Kreme who are getting into the middle of the ongoing gasoline crisis.

It's running a promotion for the next month. You'll be able to buy a dozen of its original glazed donuts for whatever the national average of a gallon of gas is.

The price changes every Wednesday for the next four weeks. You can only get the price if you go to the donut store, the drive-thru, or an online pickup.
As of today, tomorrow's price for that dozen donuts would be 4-10

