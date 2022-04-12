ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DJ Jazzy Jeff Defends Will Smith After Oscars Slap: "He's Human"

By Cole Blake
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Jazzy Jeff came to the defense of Will Smith at Dorian's Through The Record Shop in Chicago, last week, following the infamous Oscars slap involving Chris Rock. Jeff was a member of DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince and also appeared on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air....

