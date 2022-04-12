QB coach Tom Clements returned to Packers because of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers associate head coach/offense Tom Clements is shown during the annual the team's annual Family Night Saturday, August 8, 2015 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. MARK HOFFMAN/MILWAUKEE JOURNAL SENTINEL / USA TODAY NETWORK

Perhaps the first real sign that four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers would ultimately return to the Green Bay Packers at some point this year came in the form of a February report claiming the Packers were bringing former assistant Tom Clements out of retirement to serve as their new quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season.

Clements first worked for the franchise from 2006-2016 and reportedly built a great relationship with Rodgers, and Green Bay Head Coach Matt LaFleur admitted in early March that the signal-caller played a "significant role" in the 68-year-old rejoining the organization this offseason. Rodgers then signed a lucrative extension with the club before the start of the new league year.

Clements spoke with reporters Tuesday and interestingly noted that he heard from Rodgers after ex-Green Bay quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy agreed to become the new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator this past winter.

"It was after the season that Aaron contacted me," Clements explained, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "He had talked to Matt, [who] wanted to gauge my interest in coming back."

"I said, 'Yeah, I'd talk about it' and then talked with Matt a couple times. We got together, talked, talked a little bit more with Aaron and it just worked out."

Clements added he felt "fairly confident" in February that Rodgers would remain Green Bay's QB1 moving forward.

"I didn't have the itch to come back," Clements said about spending the 2021 season out of the NFL after he worked as passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Arizona Cardinals in his previous campaigns. "It was because of coming back to Green Bay, with Aaron, [and a] chance to win a Super Bowl. Those were the primary considerations."