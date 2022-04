Rutgers basketball offered Antonio Chol this week. For the Scarlet Knights, they are getting involved with a player whose skillset definitely fits a need on their roster. A 6-foot-8 forward from Minnesota Prepatory Academy, Chol holds offers from Loyola Marymount and New Mexico in addition to his most recent offer from the Scarlet Knights. He is a three-star according to 247Sports and the third-best player in New York (Chol originally hails from Buffalo). Chol reclassified back to the 2023 class. Chol has tremendous length and is an explosive athlete. He defends and rebound well, certainly checking off two important attributes for head coach...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO