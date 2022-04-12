Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Pocahontas, Sac by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Knox; McCreary; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bell, western Knox, southeastern McCreary and Whitley Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1055 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Duckrun, or near Whitley City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bounty, Krupp and Jellico Creek around 1100 PM EDT. Williamsburg, Redbird, Goldbug, Clio, Bon, Emlyn, Youngs Creek, Pleasant View and Deering around 1105 PM EDT. Wofford, Rockholds, Suttons Mill, Yaden, Julip, Lucky, Walden, Verne, Faber and Dixie around 1110 PM EDT. Permon, Perkins, Louden, Gausdale, Wilton, Woodbine and Carpenter around 1115 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Swan Lake, Swanpond, Clate, King, Dishman Springs, Indian Creek, Bryants Store, Hubbs, Emmanuel, Lowell, Barbourville, Heidrick, Baileys Switch and Kayjay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
