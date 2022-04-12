ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Pocahontas, Sac by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into...

alerts.weather.gov

WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marengo by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Marengo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN MARENGO COUNTY At 1008 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Freddie Jones Field to near Thomaston to near Dixons Mill, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Linden, Thomaston, Sweet Water, Freddie Jones Field, Consul, Magnolia, Wayne, Surginer, Miller, Dixons Mill, Vineland, Carleys, Octagon, Clayhill, Nicholsville and Calvary. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Autauga, Chilton, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Autauga; Chilton; Elmore; Lowndes; Montgomery SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA AUTAUGA CHILTON ELMORE LOWNDES MONTGOMERY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CLANTON, FORT DEPOSIT, LOWNDESBORO, MILLBROOK, MONTGOMERY, PRATTVILLE, AND WETUMPKA.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Luce by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-14 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Luce WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Luce County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Recent rainfall and snow melt have led to an increase in water levels for the Paint River at Crystal Falls. Water levels are expected to rise through early Thursday evening, then begin slowly falling Thursday night. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest of 7.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/01/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bibb, Dallas, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Marengo, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bibb; Dallas; Fayette; Greene; Hale; Lamar; Marengo; Marion; Perry; Pickens; Sumter; Tuscaloosa; Walker; Winston SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 127 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 14 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL ALABAMA BIBB DALLAS FAYETTE GREENE HALE LAMAR MARENGO MARION PERRY PICKENS SUMTER TUSCALOOSA WALKER WINSTON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALICEVILLE, BRENT, CARROLLTON, CENTREVILLE, DEMOPOLIS, EUTAW, FAYETTE, GREENSBORO, HALEYVILLE, HAMILTON, JASPER, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, MARION, MOUNDVILLE, SELMA, SULLIGENT, TUSCALOOSA, UNIONTOWN, VERNON, AND YORK.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, northern George, Perry, Greene and northeastern Stone Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Fruitdale to 6 miles east of Brooklyn. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Leakesville, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Beaumont, Calvert, Mount Vernon, New Augusta, McLain, McIntosh and Movico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bell, Knox, McCreary, Whitley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 14:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bell; Knox; McCreary; Whitley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Bell, western Knox, southeastern McCreary and Whitley Counties through 1130 PM EDT At 1055 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Duckrun, or near Whitley City, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Bounty, Krupp and Jellico Creek around 1100 PM EDT. Williamsburg, Redbird, Goldbug, Clio, Bon, Emlyn, Youngs Creek, Pleasant View and Deering around 1105 PM EDT. Wofford, Rockholds, Suttons Mill, Yaden, Julip, Lucky, Walden, Verne, Faber and Dixie around 1110 PM EDT. Permon, Perkins, Louden, Gausdale, Wilton, Woodbine and Carpenter around 1115 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Swan Lake, Swanpond, Clate, King, Dishman Springs, Indian Creek, Bryants Store, Hubbs, Emmanuel, Lowell, Barbourville, Heidrick, Baileys Switch and Kayjay. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BELL COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Carter, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 20:57:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Carter; Fallon BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Additional snow accumulations up to 2 inches. Highest accumulations over Fallon County. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Carter and Fallon. * WHEN...Until Noon MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow will reduce visibility below a quarter mile for a significant period of time. Drifting snow will create poor road conditions. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds combined with the cold temperatures will result in wind chill values in the single digits above and below zero.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Butler, Conecuh, Crenshaw, Escambia, Mobile, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 23:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-14 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Butler; Conecuh; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile; Monroe; Wilcox SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 129 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL ALABAMA BUTLER CONECUH CRENSHAW ESCAMBIA MONROE WILCOX IN SOUTHWEST ALABAMA BALDWIN MOBILE IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA ESCAMBIA SANTA ROSA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATMORE, BAY MINETTE, BELLVIEW, BRANTLEY, BRENT, BREWTON, CAMDEN, DAPHNE, ENSLEY, EVERGREEN, FERRY PASS, FLOMATON, GREENVILLE, GULF BREEZE, GULF SHORES, HOMEWOOD, LUVERNE, MILTON, MOBILE, MONROEVILLE, MYRTLE GROVE, PACE, PENSACOLA, PINE HILL, PRICHARD, SARALAND, AND TILLMANS CORNER.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Baldwin Inland, Clarke, Mobile Inland, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 12:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 23:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for southwestern Alabama...and southeastern Mississippi. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central and southwestern Alabama. Target Area: Baldwin Inland; Clarke; Mobile Inland; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Mobile, northwestern Baldwin, southern Washington, south central Clarke, northern George, Perry, Greene and northeastern Stone Counties through 1115 PM CDT At 1008 PM CDT, National Weather Service doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles west of Fruitdale to 6 miles east of Brooklyn. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Citronelle, Lucedale, Creola, Leakesville, Chunchula, Gulfcrest, Deer Park, Axis, Beaumont, Calvert, Mount Vernon, New Augusta, McLain, McIntosh and Movico. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL

