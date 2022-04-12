ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-12 17:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you...

alerts.weather.gov

TODAY.com

Tornado warnings in effect across the South

Severe storms are in the forecast this week across the country, beginning on Monday with several threats of significant tornadoes in the South. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the latest forecast.March 21, 2022.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bosque, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Coryell; Hamilton; Lampasas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in central Texas Western Coryell County in central Texas Lampasas County in central Texas Southwestern Bosque County in central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Lampasas to just south of Hamilton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Lampasas, Hamilton, Hico, Kempner, Evant, Iredell, Cranfills Gap and Meridian State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
Fox News

Gulf Coast and Southeast to face thunderstorms, tornados

Another day of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will bring the risk of large hail, damaging winds, tornados and heavy rain from the Gulf Coast states through the Southeast and up into the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday. Meanwhile, high winds and snow will impact the Rockies into the northern Plains mid-week. Critical fire danger...
ENVIRONMENT
KLTV

Strong to severe storms possible Monday through Wednesday next week

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - First Alert Weather Days are in effect for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. The weather pattern in East Texas will become quite active over the first half of next week as three separate rounds of strong to severe storms will be possible. Beginning with Monday, portions of East Texas are included in a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for ISOLATED afternoon/evening storms. Overall coverage of these potential storms will not be great, but a couple of supercells will try to form late in the afternoon within our northwestern counties and could develop damaging winds and hail up to the size of golf balls, with a low-end chance for an isolated tornado.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

Severe Storms With Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes Will Lead To Temperature Swing

A new storm system with severe thunderstorms will bring downpours, gusty winds and the chance for isolated tornadoes, leading to a big swing in temperatures. Wednesday, March 30 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature climbing into the mid 40s and calmer winds. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the mid afternoon, followed by a chance of light rain through the evening and overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Delta by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of at least 20 to 30 mph are expected. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Boaters should use extra caution when venturing onto area lakes. Residents may wish to take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight outdoor objects that may be blown around in the strong winds. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Ellis; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Henderson; Hill; Hopkins; Hunt; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Navarro; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Tarrant; Van Zandt WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Texas, mainly along and east of I-35. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Unsecured outdoor items may be blown around in the wind. Driving on area roadways may become difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The wind advisory has been issued to account for the potential for strong non-thunderstorm winds this afternoon. Additional strong to severe winds will be possible in association with the expected development of severe storms this afternoon.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lyon County in southwestern Minnesota Southeastern Lincoln County in southwestern Minnesota Northeastern Pipestone County in southwestern Minnesota Northwestern Murray County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 PM CDT. * At 713 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Woodstock, or 13 miles northeast of Pipestone, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Florence and Current Lake around 720 PM CDT. Balaton around 725 PM CDT. Russell around 730 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Camden State Park and Marshall. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
LINCOLN COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Forrest, Lamar, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central and southeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Forrest; Lamar; Marion The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Marion County in south central Mississippi Southeastern Forrest County in southeastern Mississippi Southern Lamar County in southeastern Mississippi * Until 1045 PM CDT. * At 955 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Baxterville, or 9 miles east of Sandy Hook, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Lumberton around 1005 PM CDT. Purvis around 1010 PM CDT. Rock Hill around 1015 PM CDT. Brooklyn and Maxie around 1025 PM CDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FORREST COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 05:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-17 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LEWIS AND EASTERN ADAMS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 1100 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. Please report previous wind damage or hail to the National Weather Service by going to our website at weather.gov/iln and submitting your report via social media.
LEWIS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Somervell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 20 AND ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 35 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Along and south of Interstate 20 and along and west of Interstate 35. * TIMING...Late this morning until early this evening * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 degrees in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.
BELL COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Campbell, Morgan, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-13 21:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-13 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Campbell; Morgan; Scott A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1115 PM EDT FOR MORGAN...NORTHWESTERN CAMPBELL AND SCOTT COUNTIES At 1050 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Blue Heron to 6 miles southeast of Crossville, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Oneida, Wartburg, Huntsville, Helenwood, Jellico, Winfield, Sunbright, Rugby, Elk Valley and High Point. This includes Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 144 and 156. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-15 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 945 AM CDT. Target Area: Iron The National Weather Service in Marquette MI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Michigan Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint) affecting Iron County. .Recent rainfall and snow melt have led to an increase in water levels for the Paint River at Crystal Falls. Water levels are expected to rise through early Thursday evening, then begin slowly falling Thursday night. For the Paint River...including Crystal Falls (Paint)...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON TO FRIDAY MORNING REPLACES RIVER FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Paint River at Crystal Falls (Paint). * WHEN...From Thursday afternoon to Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, 5600 - cfs - Waterfront park areas near the M-69 bridge and low lying areas along the river in Crystal Falls become inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 6.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday afternoon to a crest of 7.2 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.1 feet on 06/01/1970. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Campbell, Corson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: Campbell; Corson HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ TO 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Corson and Campbell Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT /6 AM MDT/ to 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult especially for high profile vehicles.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, SD

