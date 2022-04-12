Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Bell; Bosque; Comanche; Coryell; Eastland; Erath; Hamilton; Hood; Lampasas; McLennan; Mills; Somervell RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR WARM, DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR AREAS ALONG AND SOUTH OF INTERSTATE 20 AND ALONG AND WEST OF INTERSTATE 35 The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a Red Flag Warning for warm, dry and breezy conditions, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Along and south of Interstate 20 and along and west of Interstate 35. * TIMING...Late this morning until early this evening * WINDS...Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 25 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES...85 to 90 degrees in the afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any wildfires ignited may spread rapidly. Prevention of fire starts is encouraged by avoiding planned burning, or by limiting activities prone to producing sparks that can stop the start and spread of wildfires.

BELL COUNTY, TX ・ 18 DAYS AGO