Tornado Warning issued for Bell, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 17:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for central and north central Texas. For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Bosque; Coryell; Hamilton; Lampasas The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Hamilton County in central Texas Western Coryell County in central Texas Lampasas County in central Texas Southwestern Bosque County in central Texas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 509 PM CDT, a cluster of severe thunderstorms was located from Lampasas to just south of Hamilton, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Copperas Cove, Gatesville, Lampasas, Hamilton, Hico, Kempner, Evant, Iredell, Cranfills Gap and Meridian State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
