Ms. Tammy Elizabeth Kines age 58, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1964 in Cedartown; she was the daughter of the late George Robert and Mattie Bell Lindsey Kines.

In keeping with Ms. Kines’ wishes, she was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Tammy Elizabeth Kines.








