Cedartown, GA

Tammy Elizabeth Kines

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
 1 day ago

Ms. Tammy Elizabeth Kines age 58, of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born on February 20, 1964 in Cedartown; she was the daughter of the late George Robert and Mattie Bell Lindsey Kines.

In keeping with Ms. Kines’ wishes, she was cremated. A private family memorial service will be held at a later time.

Messages of condolence can be made to the family by visiting our website and signing the online guestbook at gammagefh.com.

The Olin L. Gammage and Sons Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Ms. Tammy Elizabeth Kines.




