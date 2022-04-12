ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What does Netflix’s new Double Thumbs Up do?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Russell Falcon
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) — Netflix unveiled its latest feature on Monday: the Double Thumbs Up , which the streaming giant says allows users tell its algorithm they love (not like ) certain shows and movies.

But how does a Double Thumbs Up change your recommendations versus a Thumbs Up?

Netflix’s Director of Product Innovation Christine Doig-Cardet writes: “Consider Double Thumbs Up as a way to fine-tune your recommendations to see even more series or films influenced by what you love. A Thumbs Up still lets us know what you liked, so we use this response to make similar recommendations. But a Double Thumbs Up tells us what you loved and helps us get even more specific with your recommendations.”

Doig-Cardet explains Thumbs Up will push content that’s similar in genre or mood to the top of your recommendations, while Double Thumbs Up would prioritize content starring a show’s specific actors and creators.

Netflix’s top film last week was the Ryan Reynolds sci-fi action movie “The Adam Project.” With Netflix’s Double Thumbs Up, if you double-liked this movie you might see more Reynolds action movies (the 2019 Michael Bay thriller “6 Underground” and 2011’s critically panned “Green Lantern” adaptation) or more show episodes/movies involving “The Adam Project” director Shawn Levy (“Stranger Things” and “Shadow and Bone”).

BGR.com

HBO Max vs Netflix: All the most exciting HBO Max 2022 releases

The Matrix 4 was finally released this past December and so many people were blown away. Neo was back in action and plenty more fan-favorite characters were also back for The Matrix: Resurrections. And the best part was the fact that the new Matrix movie opens the door for more exciting sequels. But there was also something else about the movie that was fantastic: it hit HBO Max on the very same day that premiered in theaters! That’s crazy, and it’s just one more reason that the HBO Max vs Netflix debate is heating up.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid". At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay....
INDIO, CA
ComicBook

One of the Greatest Sci-Fi Movies of All Time Is Now Streaming on Paramount+

One of the greatest sci-fi movies of all time is now streaming on Paramount+. Star Trek: The Motion Picture (Director's Cut) is now available on Paramount's streaming service, giving fans of the Star Trek franchise something they've been waiting a long time for! The trailer for Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4K Remaster dropped last month, sparking some big nostalgia amongst Star Trek fans. Indeed, Star Trek as a franchise is currently leaning into nostalgia across the board with this release; the imminent premiere of the prequel series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and the mind-blowing announcement that The Next Generation cast is reuniting in Star Trek: Picard Season 3.
MOVIES
TechRadar

These five great movies are leaving Netflix at the end of April, don’t sleep on them

Netflix’s relentless drive to become a streaming service reliant on no other broadcast partners is continuing apace. In 2022, the streaming giant will be debuting a brand new movie every week (opens in new tab). Already available to watch are The Adam Project (opens in new tab), he Ryan Reynolds-led family adventure; Against The Ice, a bleak frosty thriller; and Windfall, (opens in new tab) a twisty home-invasion drama.
MOVIES
