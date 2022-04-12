ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Ride operator at Florida county fair becomes stuck in metal platform, suffers injuries

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
 1 day ago

(NEXSTAR) — A ride operator at a county fair in Florida is recovering from his injuries after getting stuck between metal plates on the platform of an amusement ride on Friday.

The employee reportedly became stuck while attempting to “recover some property” for one of the patrons on the ride at the Clay County Fair, according to Chief Jeff Johnson of the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

“Long story short, the operator was trying to do a good deed. And he had bad timing,” Chief Johnson said at a press conference on Saturday.

Footage of the victim trapped under the plate — with only half of his upper body visible above the ride platform — was shared to Facebook by a guest at the fair. The victim could also be heard calling out in pain while several people attempted to get help.

The victim remained trapped under the plate for around 15 minutes, Clay County Fire Rescue Chief David Kuykendall said. He was transported to the hospital after first responders were able to maneuver the plates to allow his body to “slide right out,” according to Kuykendall.

A representative for the Clay County Fair said the employee was expected to recover.

“We are happy to hear that the employee will make a full recovery and only small injuries were reported,” a spokesperson told Nexstar.

Officials in Clay County were also quick to confirm that the ride itself was functioning properly at the time of the accident.

“The ride had nothing to do with this … all the agencies that needed to be contacted were contacted, and the ride is up and running today,” Johnson said Saturday.

News of Friday’s incident comes only weeks after Tyre Sampson, a guest at Orlando’s ICON Park, was killed after he fell from a tower ride in late March. An accident report released in the wake of Sampson’s death revealed that his harness was still in a “down and locked” position when he slipped from the seat.

The ride’s manual also indicated that Sampson may have exceeded the weight limit for the ride, and should not have been allowed to get on.

