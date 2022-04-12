ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation forcing retirees back into jobs

By Tiffany Hudson, Sydney Kalich, Nexstar Media Wire
KXAN
KXAN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29oNAE_0f7HV8nv00

( NewsNation ) — Skyrocketing prices on essentials are forcing some older Americans out of retirement as U.S. inflation continues to hit new highs.

In just the past six months, about 480,000 adults over 55 began looking for a job, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal. That’s compared to the 180,000 adults looking in the six months prior to the pandemic. This increase is credited in part to the outsized impact inflation is having on the ability of people to retire.

The government’s consumer price index, released Tuesday morning, showed prices shot up 8.5% in March compared to 12 months earlier, according to a report by the Labor Department. This marks the fastest year-over-year inflation rise since December 1981 and surpasses the 7.9% 12-month increase in February, which itself set a 40-year high.

One out of four adults said that inflation is the single greatest threat to their retirement plans in 2022, according to Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis . That’s more than concerns about health care costs, outliving your money or job security combined.

Even before the pandemic, the economic health for some retirees varied. Older workers without a college degree only had about $9,000 in retirement savings on average , compared to the $167,000 for those with a college degree.

In just February, 3% of retirees re-entered the workforce, a trend that is expected to continue for months according to Indeed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Consumer Price Index#Job Security#Retirement Savings#Americans#The Wall Street Journal#The Labor Department
Axios

Get ready for a nasty inflation report

A new inflation reading is due out Tuesday morning, and it looks to be a doozy. The Consumer Price Index for March will reflect the surge in energy prices tied to the war in Ukraine, which is likely to push the headline number to yet another multi-decade high. Why it...
BUSINESS
Cadrene Heslop

Americans Living Paycheck To Paycheck Due To Inflation

Experts do not expect price hikes in America to end soon. Producer price indexes (PPI) show goods and services prices rose 9.7% in the last 12 months ended in January. PNC economist Kurt Rankin said, "PPI offers a window to the price pressures that businesses are facing. And which will likely be passed on to consumers in the way of consumer price inflation in the months to come."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Week

Fighting inflation could flatten the economy — and Joe Biden

Inflation has been in the news a lot over the past six months, and for good reason. With the Consumer Price Index in February showing an increase of 7.9 percent over the past year, the fastest pace of inflation in 40 years, Americans have reason to worry — and not only because of the pain inflicted by rising prices themselves.
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

What's to Come With Inflation Hitting a 40-Year High in March

Beth Ann Bovino, the U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings, joined Cheddar to break down the March CPI data and outline the bright spots of consumer spending amid rising costs. She noted that with consumers switching more to services coming out of quarantine rather than purchasing goods, it could create a lessening of demand that will help reduce inflationary pressures going forward, but the Fed will still have to move aggressively. "We expect now that the Fed is going to raise rates about 6 to 7 times — a 50-point basis hike is basically baked in the cake right now," Bovino said. "Could there be a second 50-point basis? Certainly, we wouldn't be surprised."
BUSINESS
KRLD News Radio

Is inflation nearing a peak?

The Consumer Price Index, a key measure of U.S. inflation, rose at a rate of 8.5% in the past year, including an increase of 1.2% in just the last month. The latest CPI number is the highest since December 1981.
BUSINESS
CNBC

The great inflation squeeze: Here's how retirees can navigate higher prices

Americans are being squeezed by higher inflation. That may have retirees on a fixed income concerned about getting by or running out of savings during their golden years. Inflation rose 7.9% in February from 12 months ago, the highest in more than 40 years, according to the Labor Department. Yet...
BUSINESS
KXAN

KXAN

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy