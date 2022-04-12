ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania offering grants, loans to new farmers

By Adrienne Bankert, Nexstar Media Wire
WTAJ
WTAJ
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MrLKb_0f7HV4H100

( NewsNation ) — The future of farming could be here with a state-level loan program to assist first-time farmers.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced access to a new round of loans, grants and other incentives to help this next generation of farmers

“It’s a convergence of things. So maybe we started out with an economic impact study, several years ago that confirmed for us the importance of agriculture in the state,” Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said on “Morning in America.” “18% of our gross state product in the state is agriculture. And then you couple that with what we saw in COVID, and then you add to it the prices that we talked about this morning and Ukraine, it’s a convergence of things, but the right direction for us.”

The Pennsylvania Farm Bill was introduced by Wolf in 2019. Since the pandemic and crisis in Ukraine, Wolf has designated more money for the program. Redding said they want to prioritize farming just as much as Main Street.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

“We don’t make a distinction between the type of business that qualifies. So we want to make sure that agriculture is a business, it’s a business without walls,” Redding said. “But we want it full access, just like we’ve been treating manufacturing or the business on Main Street. So agriculture has full access. And then secondly, is to make sure that we couple that with the other components of our Pennsylvania Farm Bill, which are vitality grants, and education, conservation. So it’s the package of things that really leverages that next generation from a loan program.”

Watch the full interview with Redding in the player above.

This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAJ

Altoona woman jailed for alleged assault

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Altoona woman is behind bars after allegedly assaulting someone in her home, leading the victim to barricade themselves in a bedroom with two kids. Colleen Michelle Quigley, 42, was screaming at two kids, one of which is 2 years old, when the victim came downstairs to confront her on […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WAND TV

Illinois Department of Agriculture to grant more than $586,000 to farmers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) –The Illinois Department of Agriculture plans to distribute more than $586,000 over a three-year period thanks to funding allocated in the Specialty Crop Block Grant program in the federal Farm Bill. The funding would help expand the availability of fresh, locally-grown produce and strengthen the competitiveness...
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Reason.com

Supreme Court Takes Up California's Attempt To Control How Other States' Farmers Treat Pigs

Can the state of California control how farmers in other states raise their pigs? Today the Supreme Court said it will weigh in on the matter. California voters in 2018 approved Proposition 12, a ballot initiative that banned the sale of pork and chicken if the livestock was not raised in pens large enough for the animals to move around freely. California residents eat lots of pork (13 percent of what is consumed in the United States), but the state produces only .3 percent of the national supply. And so Proposition 12 had the impact of forcing regulations (and significant costs) on farms outside California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Wtaj Newsletter
FOXBusiness

Walmart offering new truckers starting salary of up to $110,000

As part of an effort to keep its supply chain moving, Walmart is offering new truck drivers a starting salary range of $95,000 to $110,000 for their first year. "Drivers who have been with Walmart longer can earn even more, based on factors like tenure and location," Walmart's senior vice presidents of transportation and supply chain people, Fernando Cortes and Karisa Sprague, added in a blog post on Thursday.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants can receive up to $10 extra for certain food purchases – is your state participating?

HEALTHY eating has its monetary rewards for food stamp claimants. The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has partnered with several organizations to provide matching money when recipients purchase fruits and vegetables. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) oversees SNAP. More than 41.5million Americans receive SNAP benefits every month. Various organizations...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
WTAJ

Wolf admin. partners with IUP to study OSHA standards

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Wolf administration has partnered with Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) to study the feasibility of extending protections under the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) to public-sector workers throughout Pennsylvania. The study will focus on extending OSHA standards to Commonwealth workplaces and will analyze the potential costs and benefits […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy