BERLIN (WLUK) -- Mollie B & SqueezeBox with Ted Lange will soon return to Wisconsin for an afternoon of music and dancing. The award winning polka band will perform polkas, waltzes, country songs and more at Berlin High School on Sunday, May 15, 2022 from 1 - 5 p.m. The event is put on by the Knights of Columbus. Grand Knight Tom Pionke joined Rachel Manek on Good Day Wisconsin. He says the event is a major fundraiser to support all their charities.

BERLIN, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO