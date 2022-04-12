ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Washington County man arrested for child porn

By Emma Riley
 1 day ago

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — After a 5-month investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, a Washington County man has been arrested on charges related to the possession of child porn.

Since November 2021, BCSO investigators have been receiving reports pertaining to hundreds of images of child pornography being stored in an online account, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Adam Bailey, 46, a transient staying in Bay or Washington County was identified by investigators as the owner of the account.

One person killed, three rushed to hospital in Bayou George crash

Tuesday morning, investigators with BCSO and Washington County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate Bailey at an RV park in the New Hope community.

When Bailey was located, his phone was in the process of actively downloading child pornography and he was also found in possession of Methamphetamine, according to BCSO.

Bailey is currently in the Washington County Jail charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office investigators have obtained warrants for Bailey charging him with possession of the sexual performance of a child.

Once Bailey’s charges are disposed of in Washington County, he will be brought back to Bay County to face those charges, according to BCSO.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

WMBB

Man sentenced to life in prison for second-degree murder

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Steven Mantecon is sentenced to life in prison for murdering 18-year-old Blake Cain. Mantecon shot and killed Cain at a Grand Ridge Park. It was the result of a feud over Mantecon’s sister, who was Cain’s ex-girlfriend. The argument allegedly began over a plastic ring. “Sir as to count one, second-degree […]
MARIANNA, FL
NewsOne

White Man Fatally Beats Black Neighbor With Shovel

Morgan Daniel Barnhill is accused of beating and killing his Black neighbor, Etienne Murray, with a shovel and a pipe. Barnhill told the police he did it because he believed his victim to be a burglar breaking into his shed, but that story quickly fell apart.
MOBILE, AL
WMBB

10 time convicted felon arrested in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County man with a long criminal record is back behind bars. The man is so well known to Panama City Police, they arrested him Tuesday night because they knew he didn’t have a driver’s license. From 2006 to 2018, 40-year-old William Ashe has been charged with 30 felonies. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
