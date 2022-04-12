Tyler Wade sitting Tuesday night for Los Angeles

Carson Fulmer has had a rocky journey since being selected eighth overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2015 MLB Draft. Now 28 years old, the right-hander was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Rule 5 Draft this past season. They are the sixth different organization Fulmer...
The Boston Red Sox did not list Bobby Dalbec's name in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Dalbec will take the afternoon off while Travis Shaw makes his first start of the season at first base and bats seventh. Dalbec is projected to make 388 more...
The Philadelphia Phillies did not list Bryson Stott as a starter for Sunday's game against the New York Mets. Stott will take a seat for Monday's game as Didi Gregorius steps back in at shortstop and bats sixth. Our projections have Stott due for 384 plate appearances this season, with...
Michael Lorenzen pitched six strong innings while Brandon Marsh and Jo Adell each had a home run and an RBI double to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 6-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Monday night in Anaheim, Calif. Lorenzen was born in Anaheim and grew up an...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against left-hander Jose Quintana and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Heyward is taking a seat against a southpaw while Michael Hermosillo starts in center field and hits seventh. numberFire’s models project Hermosillo for 8.7 FanDuel points on Tuesday,...
Former Denver Nuggets center Wayne Cooper passed away on Monday, the Nuggets announced. Circumstances around Cooper’s death are unknown at this time. Cooper played in the NBA for 14 seasons but didn’t get to Denver until 1984. By then, he had played in the NBA for six seasons.
John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
The San Francisco Giants did not list Luke Williams as a starter in their lineup for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Williams will take the evening off while Mauricio Dubon takes over at third base and Steven Duggar covers centerfield. Our models project Williams to make 136 more...
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus left-hander Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals. The Cardinals are keeping Molina out of the lineup against a lefty after they started him in the first three games of their season. Andrew Knizner is starting behind the plate and batting ninth.
The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
Everyone takes loss differently, but one Colorado Rockies fan took things to a whole other level after the game. A Colorado Rockies fan has gone viral after a video shows him knocking out several women with his fists outside of Coors Field in Denver, Colorado. Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jared Walsh is sitting Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Walsh is being replaced at first base by Matt Duffy versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. In 20 plate appearances this season, Walsh has a .316 batting average with an .824 OPS, 1 home...
Los Angeles Angels infielder Jack Mayfield is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Mayfield is getting the nod at second base, batting fourth in the order versus Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo. Our models project Mayfield for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Tylor Megill and the New York Mets. Vierling is taking a seat for the first time this season. Simon Muzziotti is replacing Vierling in center field and hitting ninth. Per numberFire's MLB Heat Map, the...
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Culberson will move to the bench on Tuesday with Willie Calhoun filling the designated hitter role. He will bat ninth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Calhoun for...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer and bat seventh versus right-hander Spenser Watkins and Baltimore. Victor Caratini moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 10.0 FanDuel points on Tuesday. His...
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Cabrera will move to the bench on Wednesday with Austin Meadows starting in left field. Meadows will bat second versus right-hander Nathan Eovaldi and Boston. numberFire's models project Meadows for 9.7...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Garcia will move to the bench Wednesday with Jake Burger starting at third base. Burger will bat ninth versus left-hander Robbie Ray and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Burger for 7.7...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is back in the starting lineup on Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Zach Thompson and the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cubs held Ortega out of the lineup on Tuesday versus a left-hander, but he's back in the leadoff spot as the designated hitter for Wednesday's matchup. Clint Frazier is out of the lineup after filling in at DH. Ortega is followed in the order by Frank Schwindel, Willson Contreras, and Ian Happ.
Comments / 0